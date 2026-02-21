Boosie Badazz Hits Out at Louisiana Attorney General Over 'Bullsh*t-Ass Lawsuit'

Boosie Badazz has vehemently denied claims that he exploited the death of a Southern University student to promote an event he was throwing. In February 2025, Caleb Wilson, who was a 20-year-old junior at the Baton Rouge college, died after an off-campus hazing incident involving members of Beta Sigma Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. While promoting the sixth iteration of his Boosie Bash, Boosie Badazz announced that he was establishing a memorial scholarship in honor of Wilson. However, this hasn’t sat well with Louisiana attorney general Liz Murill, who plans to take legal action against the rapper for allegedly exploiting Wilson. According to Nola.com, Murill this week issued a civil investigative demand for a judge to look into how the rapper was able to use Wilson’s name and image for the scholarship, which was held at Southern University last March. Boosie will face penalties if a response is not given. Boosie, who apparently had just checked himself out of hospital after claiming news of the lawsuit made him "sick," took to X on Saturday (February 21) to respond.

"JUST GOT OUT THE HOSPITAL. I'M GOOD, JUST CHECKED MYSELF OUT. I LET THIS LADY GET THE BEST OF ME WITH THIS BULLSHIT ASS LAWSUIT N GOT ME SICK," he wrote. "SHIT JUST WRONG N EVIL [what] SHE'S DOING. DEFINITELY WILL ADD THIS TO MY LAWSUIT." He then added that he was “headed to the mall" to buy him some clothes ahead of the Clarissa Shields and Franchon Crews-Dezern fight, which takes place in Detroit on Sunday (February 22).

Last year, Murill expressed that she considered the scholarship to be a misappropriation of Wilson's likeness and called the fund a "dramatic misrepresentation and misappropriation of Caleb's name and image to support a for-profit event without the consent of Caleb's parents." "All of this apparently came together in a very short order, and I think the promoters saw an opportunity to promote the event on the backs of people who just suffered an unimaginable loss," Murrill said at the time (via WBRZ-TV). Boosie responded to Murill's concerns at the time by claiming that he was "asked to help," thus launching the scholarship fund. "BUT FOR Y'ALL TO SAY THAT Y'ALL ARE TAKING LEGAL ACTION AGAINST SOMEONE WHO IS TRYING TO HELP Y'ALL IS A SLAP N MY FACE N 'COMPLETELY WRONG,'" he wrote at the time. "WHEN KEEPING IT REAL GOES WRONG SMH BR I'M DONE. ANOTHER MONEY GRAB!! THIS IS The ULTIMATE BETRAYAL SMH."

Five men have been indicted in Wilson’s death, including Caleb McCray, who is accused of punching the victim multiple times in the chest in a warehouse, which caused the late student to collapse, according to WAFB 9.