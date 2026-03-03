Former Louisiana Mayor on Trial as DoorDash Driver Testifies About Plan B Delivery

New testimony in the trial of a former Louisiana mayor has added another layer to an already explosive case. According to People, Misty Roberts, the former mayor of DeRidder, is currently facing charges of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile stemming from an alleged July 2024 house party. She has pleaded not guilty.

Jurors heard from a DoorDash driver who testified that he delivered Plan B emergency contraception to Roberts’ home shortly after the gathering in question.

According to courtroom testimony reported by local outlets, the order was placed under the name “Misty C.” The driver said he recognized the residence because he had previously taken his children there for trick-or-treating. Prosecutors also introduced text messages during proceedings. In court, they stated that the alleged victim’s mother texted Roberts asking whether she was pregnant. Prosecutors said Roberts replied that she was on birth control. They further alleged that Roberts later shared a screenshot of that exchange in a group chat and indicated she would also take Plan B. Jurors were shown photographs from the 2024 party, including images of minors holding drinks near a pool. One image described in court reportedly showed Roberts in a bikini with the alleged victim looking up at her, though most of their bodies were not visible in the frame. Roberts’ son took the stand, and portions of a recorded 2025 forensic interview were played for the jury. In that interview, he said he believed he saw his mother engaging in sexual activity with his friend through a crack in a window. While testifying this week, he told jurors he could not definitively confirm what he saw, explaining that in his “human mind” it appeared that way.

Roberts’ daughter also testified. In a recorded interview shown in court, she said she saw her mother and the young man “on top of each other” that night. A nephew told jurors he used his phone’s camera to try to see inside a room during the party. He testified that he later cleared his Snapchat memories before turning his phone over to investigators, explaining that he was concerned about photos of himself and friends drinking. According to CBS News, Roberts was initially arrested in August 2024 on charges including third-degree rape and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles after resigning from office. Louisiana State Police previously stated that two minors were interviewed and both “confirmed Roberts had sexual intercourse with one juvenile victim while employed as Mayor.” She was released on bond. Her attorney has maintained her innocence. The trial is ongoing.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault or abuse, confidential support is available through the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or at rainn.org.