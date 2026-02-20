Shia LaBeouf Allegedly Called Reporter 'Silly B*tch' When Asked About New Orleans Arrest

Shia LaBeouf’s Mardi Gras arrest has led to additional controversy, with a reporter now claiming the actor called them a “silly bitch” after they approached him for comment at his home. On Thursday (February 19), Ramon Antonio Vargas, writing for The Guardian, said that one of the publication’s reporters "approached LaBeouf" at his New Orleans residence while wearing a press badge. According to the report, the Henry Johnson actor and Transformers franchise alum questioned the reporter’s presence at the location before being given a chance to address the allegations. "Get your ass up out of here, you silly bitch," LaBeouf is claimed to have said. In a February 17-dated incident report from the New Orleans Police Department, viewed by Complex, an officer involved with the widely publicized Mardi Gras arrest in question writes that LaBeouf allegedly "used the word 'f*ggot'" multiple times. "At one point he stated, 'These f*ggots put me in jail. I’m a catholic,'" the officer wrote in department’s report.

Complex has reached out to listed reps for LaBeouf for comment. So far, no response has been received. The alleged use of the f-slur was not mentioned in an initial statement shared with Complex by a New Orleans Police Department rep earlier this week. "At approximately 12:45am on February 17, 2026, NOPD officers were called to the 1400 block of Royal Street in response to a simple battery where two victims (two adult males), reported being assaulted," a police rep said in a previous statement. "Investigators say a man identified as 39-year-old Shia LaBeouf was reportedly causing a disturbance and becoming increasingly aggressive at a Royal Street business. A staff member attempted to eject Mr. LaBeouf from the establishment. Once removed from the building, the victim reported being struck by LaBeouf who used his closed fists on the victim several times." The statement continued: "The victims reported that LaBeouf left, but then came back, acting even more aggressive. Multiple people attempted to hold him down. He was eventually let up in hopes that he would leave, but he reportedly again struck the same victim with closed fists to the victim’s upper body. LaBeouf then reportedly assaulted another person, punching him in the nose. LaBeouf was again held down until police arrived.." Meanwhile, the incident report viewed by Complex redacts the names of the two alleged victims, though The Guardian’s Thursday reporting identified them as Jeffrey Klein (a.k.a. Jeffrey Damnit) and Nathan Thomas Reed. While Reed "identifies as queer," per the report, Damnit is said to have been wearing makeup during the alleged LaBeouf altercation.