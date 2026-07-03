Lord Of The Rings

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Andy Serkis Defends 'Lord of the Rings' All-White Cast: 'They Know They Don't Want People Coming In'
Pop Culture

Andy Serkis Defends All-White ‘Hunt for Gollum’ Cast, Rejects ‘Ticking Boxes’

The director cited Tolkien’s Norse influences and said the film would ‘somewhat’ acknowledge diversity criticism while casting ‘where relevant.’

Bernadette Giacomazzo1 day ago
Logos of Warhorse Studios with a stylized horse and "The Lord of the Rings" with iconic lettering.
Pop Culture

Warhorse Studios Confirms Open-World ‘Lord of the Rings’ RPG With $100M Budget

The Prague-based studio behind Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is taking on one of gaming's most ambitious projects, plus a new Kingdom Come title.

Mark Elibert58 days ago
Viggo Mortensen during 'The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King' - Los Angeles Premiere at The Mann Village Theatre in Westwood, California, United States.
Pop Culture

Aragorn Will Be Recast in New ‘Lord of the Rings’ Prequel

Andy Serkis confirmed Aragorn will be recast in ‘The Hunt for Gollum,’ with Viggo Mortensen not returning.

Holly Riordan105 days ago
Stephen Colbert, in a navy suit and glasses, energetically points towards the camera on a late-night show set.
Pop Culture

Stephen Colbert Announces He's Writing New 'Lord of the Rings' Movie: 'See You All in the Shire'

"It turns out I’m gonna be free starting this summer," Colbert said.

Trace William Cowen115 days ago
A couple in wedding attire poses with a man in casual clothing under a floral arch. A photographer captures the moment.
Pop Culture

Watch 'Lord of the Rings' Star Elijah Wood Crash Couple's Shire Wedding in New Zealand

“This is amazing, and everyone’s dressed as hobbits,” Wood told the surprised couple.

Trace William Cowen261 days ago
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Peter Jackson, winner of Best Director for "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
Pop Culture

Oscar‑Winning Movie Director Is Betting $15M on a Bird That Went Extinct 600 Years Ago

The 'Lord of the Rings' director is going full 'Jurassic Park' — minus the T. rex.

Maggie Ekberg374 days ago
Director Peter Jackson attends the Legendary Pictures preview and panel during Comic-Con International 2014 at San Diego Convention Center on July 26, 2014 in San Diego, California.
Pop Culture

'Lord of the Rings' Director Peter Jackson Wants to Resurrect the Woolly Mammoth

A de-extinction mission backed by big money, blockbuster vision, and a push to make science go viral.

Maggie Ekberg388 days ago
A woman in a sparkly dress on the left and a hand holding a negative pregnancy test on the right.
Music

Katy Perry Still Has the Pregnancy Test From When She Found Out She Was Pregnant With Her Daughter

The pop singer said the old pregnancy test is probably in a drawer next to one of fiancé Orlando Bloom's iconic 'Lord of the Rings' props.

Alex Ocho541 days ago
The Lord of the Rings The Fellowship of the Ring." Pictured is Ian McKellen as Gandalf with Elijah Wood as Frodo.
Pop Culture

New ‘Lord of the Rings’ Movies Being Developed at Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. has struck a multi-year deal with a rights-holding Swedish gaming company, allowing them to release new ‘Lord of the Rings’ movies.

Jose Martinez1240 days ago
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The cast of 'Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power' pose for photo together.
Pop Culture

Original 'Lord of the Rings' Stars and 'Rings of Power' Cast Condemn 'Relentless Racism' Against New Show's Actors

The original 'Lord of the Rings' stars push for diversity as 'The Rings of Power' castmates release a statement refusing to tolerate racism.

Jose Martinez1409 days ago
Lord of the Rings new trailer from upcoming Amazon series.
Pop Culture

Watch the New Trailer for 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'

A new trailer for 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' has arrived. The series, which takes place before 'The Hobbit,' is set to debut next month.

Abel Shifferaw1425 days ago
George R. R. Martin attends the Governors Ball during the 71st Emmy Awards
Pop Culture

George R.R. Martin on Divisive ‘Thrones’ Ending, Being Perplexed by Fans Hating ‘Something That They Once Loved’

"I don’t understand how people can come to hate so much something that they once loved," said 'Game of Thrones' author/producer George R.R. Martin.

Joe Price1509 days ago
lord of the rings promotional
Pop Culture

Watch the Teaser Trailer for 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'

Amazon has finally unleashed a teaser trailer for the franchise’s new long-awaited Prime Video series 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.'

Brenton Blanchet1615 days ago
Lord of the Rings amazon TV show first look photos from Vanity Fair.
Pop Culture

‘Lord of the Rings’ TV Series Team Responds to Internet Pushback Over Diverse Cast

Intriguing first-look photos and a treasure trove of information about Amazon’s pricey 'Lord of the Rings' show 'The Rings of Power' have arrived.

Joe Price1618 days ago
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