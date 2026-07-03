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From 'The Rings of Power,' to 'Honk for Jesus,' to the 'Rap Sh!t' finale. Check out our choices for what you should be checking out this Labor Day Weekend.Karla Rodriguez
Pop Culture
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Cast Talks Bringing a New Era of Tolkien to Life
We spoke with the cast of Prime Video's new 'Lord of the Rings' series 'Rings of Power' about how they brought this new era of the franchise to life.William Goodman
While it's still early, Prime Video's New 'Lord of the Rings' series 'Rings of Power' is off to an extremely strong start. Here's our review.William Goodman
Pop Culture
Elijah Wood Says 'Lord of the Rings' Orc Was Intentionally Made to Look Like Harvey Weinstein
Elijah Wood opened up about how one of the orc masks was designed to look like disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein on the 'Armchair Expert' podcast.Jose Martinez