Lord Jamar

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Lord Jamar wears a brown jacket and hat; Stove God Cooks in a black leather jacket.
Music

Lord Jamar Dispels Rumor Stove God Cooks Is In Exploitative Record Deal, Says He ‘Didn’t Deliver’

Lord Jamar details his role in Stove God Cooks’ early career, disputes over contract obligations, and why he believes the Babygrande deal was fair.

Mark Elibert59 days ago
nick
Music

Nick Cannon Doubles Down on 'Django Unchained' Comparison of Eminem and 50 Cent

Nick spoke with DJ Vlad about his issues, stating "Dr. Seuss can rhyme" and that he doesn't "give a f*ck" about Em.

Trace William Cowen2354 days ago
jamar
Music

Lord Jamar Calls Eminem a 'F*ckin' Filthy Piece of Trailer Park Sh*t' in Response to Latest Diss

Jamar also joked that another new Em song, "Stepdad," is actually about him too.

Trace William Cowen2367 days ago
lord jamar
Music

Lord Jamar on His Previous Eminem Comments: 'He's Not My Cup of Tea'

Lord Jamar was the target of a song on Eminem's surprise album, 'Music To Be Murdered By.'

tara mahadevan2369 days ago
em
Music

Eminem Takes Aim at Lord Jamar on New Song "I Will"

The Slaughterhouse crew, minus Joe Budden, assists Em on this track from his surprise-released new album.

Trace William Cowen2374 days ago
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Eminem
Music

Eminem Takes Shot at Lord Jamar During Abu Dhabi Concert

Em referred to Jamar as a "nobody" who "sucked at rap."

Joshua Espinoza2458 days ago
Eminem performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2017
Music

Eminem: 'People Think They Want This Problem 'Til They Get It'

Eminem's cryptic tweet has fans speculating who he might be referring to.

Xavier Hamilton2516 days ago
Lord Jamar attends the YO! MTV Raps 30th Anniversary Live Event
Music

Lord Jamar Responds to Royce da 5'9" Over Eminem Comments

Lord Jamar came after Royce da 5'9" on Instagram Live.

Xavier Hamilton2517 days ago
50 Cent
Music

50 Cent Blasts Lord Jamar for Trashing Eminem: 'I Thought You Died Already'

Fif: "Lord Jerome better sit his ass down."

Joshua Espinoza2619 days ago

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