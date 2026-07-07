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PlaqueBoyMax Praises Wardrobe as 'Real Friend' After Award Win at Kai Cenat's Streamer University
Wardrobe has “a very promising future,” according to PlaqueBoyMax.
Dave Chappelle Tells IShowSpeed He's 'Proud' of Him at World Cup: 'Love What You're Doing, Brother'
Speed was clearly stoked to meet "my Ohio brother."
Blueface Runs Into His Dad Delivering Amazon Packages During Livestream: 'That's So Random'
The rapper, who frequently streams on Kick, ran into his father working his day job.
Wait, Is IShowSpeed Really the Reason Messi Missed Penalty Shot? A Kinda Thorough Investigation
"I distracted Messi!" Speed, who is decidedly not a Messi fan, told fans.
Kai Cenat Reveals Students, Professors, More for Streamer University 2026: What to Know
Moving forward, Kai plans to keep Streamer University going “for as long as I am alive.”
Clavicular Says He Used to Follow Strangers for a Full Day to Study Human Behavior
The looksmaxxing figure says the habit of tailing random people was a strategy to "become more neurotypical."
Of Course Clavicular Livestreamed His Nose Job Procedure on Kick
Dr. Miami led the procedure, which took about two hours to complete.
Adrien Broner Says He Wants One More World Title Before Retiring
Amid viral controversies, the former four-division champ says he’s sober, back in the gym, and chasing one more belt before walking away from boxing.
Chud the Builder Courthouse Shooting Case Sparks Hateful Calls to His Lawyer
As the controversial livestreamer faces attempted murder charges in a courthouse shooting, his lawyer says the backlash is now hitting the defense team.
Chud the Builder Claims Self-Defense After Tennessee Courthouse Shooting
Dalton 'Chud the Builder' Eatherly says a courthouse confrontation escalated after he was attacked first. But legal experts say Tennessee’s Stand Your Ground law may not apply so easily.