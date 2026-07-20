PlaqueBoyMax Praises Wardrobe as 'Real Friend' After Award Win at Kai Cenat's Streamer University

PlaqueBoyMax praised WardrobeWinter as “a real friend” while accepting the award for Best Roommates at the conclusion of Kai Cenat’s Streamer University 2026 festivities.

Sunday (July 19), Max and Wardrobe were honored with the distinction by Cenat himself, who also used the ceremony to announce that the next edition of Streamer University will take place in Europe.

“Let me talk to you,” Max said when accepting the award, speaking directly to Wardrobe. “You a real friend, bro. You feel me? You a real person. Wardrobe is only 17. He been making content since he was 15 years old.”

After a playful correction from Wardrobe pointing out that he actually started when he was younger than that, Max continued.