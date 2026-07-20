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PlaqueBoyMax Praises Wardrobe as 'Real Friend' After Award Win at Kai Cenat's Streamer University

Wardrobe has “a very promising future,” according to PlaqueBoyMax.

PlaqueBoyMax wearing a camouflage jacket, sunglasses, and a headscarf stands in front of a glass building with a Red Bull Mirage sign.
Image via Getty/Presley Ann/Red Bull

Key Takeaways

  • PlaqueBoyMax and WardrobeWinter took home the Best Roommates award at Streamer University 2026..
  • Max praised the rising star as a “real friend” who has a bright future ahead of him.
  • The awards ceremony also saw Kai Cenat announcing that next year’s edition would take place in Europe.

PlaqueBoyMax praised WardrobeWinter as “a real friend” while accepting the award for Best Roommates at the conclusion of Kai Cenat’s Streamer University 2026 festivities.

Sunday (July 19), Max and Wardrobe were honored with the distinction by Cenat himself, who also used the ceremony to announce that the next edition of Streamer University will take place in Europe.

“Let me talk to you,” Max said when accepting the award, speaking directly to Wardrobe. “You a real friend, bro. You feel me? You a real person. Wardrobe is only 17. He been making content since he was 15 years old.”

After a playful correction from Wardrobe pointing out that he actually started when he was younger than that, Max continued.

“He a grinder,” he added. “He’s super emotionally intelligent. He young but he has a very promising future, and I’m happy to call him not just my roommate, but my friend.”

Wardrobe also expressed a deep sense of gratitude for the experience, noting that an impactful friendship can indeed be cultivated in a brief period of time, albeit only if the underlying connection is significant enough.

“It’s been a long five days, but you can make lasting friendships in just five days with really strong connections,” Wardrobe told fellow ceremony attendees. “So, no shade if y’all got friends and y’all been friends for five days and y’all not really, like, really friends. Girl, y’all might gotta work that out no. No shade. Y’all might gotta do a little activity or something.”

The rising star closed out his acceptance speech abruptly but charmingly, remarking that he didn’t know “what the fuck” he was talking about.

Other Streamer University 2026 award winners include ChrisGoneCrazy, SuburbBaby, Mya Nicole, and more. See the full ceremony above.

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