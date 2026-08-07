Perez Hilton’s Kids Saw the Crisis Unfold Before Disturbing Livestream

According to ABC7 Los Angeles , Hilton's children—his 13-year-old son and daughters, ages 11 and 8—were at the residence along with his sister and niece shortly before the livestream began. His family said they left once it became clear Hilton was "experiencing a severe mental health crisis and harming himself."

Perez Hilton's three children were inside his Miami home just minutes before the disturbing livestream that ended with the celebrity blogger hospitalized, according to a new statement from his family. The revelation offers a far more troubling picture of what unfolded during that harrowing night, with Hilton's relatives saying the children fled the house after realizing he was in crisis and harming himself.

Although authorities previously said Hilton was alone inside when deputies responded, the family's account clarifies that his relatives had been there immediately before the incident.

Now, Hilton's family says its focus has shifted to helping the children recover. "Our highest priority right now is helping the children begin to heal from what they experienced," the family said in a statement posted to Hilton's website. "An important part of that process is allowing them to safely return home and begin rebuilding a sense of security and normalcy."

The family also issued a pointed request to anyone lingering around the property. "For the children's safety, privacy, and well-being, we respectfully ask members of the media, paparazzi, content creators, and the public to leave the area surrounding the family's home and not return," the statement continued. "Please allow his children the privacy and space they need during this unimaginably difficult time."

Hilton, whose real name is Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr., is a single father, and all three of his children were born via surrogacy.

The new details come after a frightening scene that played out partly in public. Authorities said they received multiple calls from viewers who saw Hilton apparently harming himself during a livestream. Newly released 911 dispatch audio showed the incident was reported as a "suicide attempt," triggering a response from multiple police and fire units.

Officers eventually entered Hilton's home before Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported him to a local hospital. His family subsequently revealed that Hilton is "able to communicate," which they said has "given our family hope." Additional updates on his condition will be released when the family has information it can share.

The crisis follows an extraordinarily difficult year for Hilton. Earlier in 2026, he spent three weeks hospitalized after developing a perforated stomach ulcer and sepsis and later underwent emergency surgery for a serious blood clot.

Hilton subsequently said the near-death experience led him back to Catholicism and forced him to confront the controversial celebrity-gossip career that made PerezHilton.com an internet phenomenon.

He has publicly expressed regret over the years he spent humiliating, body-shaming and attacking celebrities for traffic.

That history has complicated reactions to Hilton's latest hospitalization. Ireland Baldwin, who says Hilton targeted her and her family for years, recently called his past conduct "unforgivable" while making clear that his children should not bear the consequences.

"But his children deserve better and a healthy father and I am so sad for all of them," she wrote. "I hope he gets the help he needs and heals."

If you or someone you know is experiencing thoughts of suicide or self-harm, help is available. Call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at any time, or visit 988lifeline.org to connect with trained crisis counselors. If someone is in immediate danger, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room.