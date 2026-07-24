Lil Zay Osama

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Lil Zay Osama in an orange hoodie and black beanie, posing indoors with a hand on the beanie.
Music

Lil Zay Osama Charged in Home Invasion Plot Where Suspects Allegedly Posed as Delivery Workers

New details emerge in a federal indictment involving a Chicago-area home invasion.

Alex Ocho89 days ago
Lil Zay Osama performs on stage, holding a microphone. He wears several chains and a watch.
Music

Lil Zay Osama Sentenced to 14 Months in Prison for Gun Charge

The rapper was originally facing more than two decades in prison.

Trey Alston626 days ago
Artist performs on stage in a hoodie and beanie, holding a microphone
Music

Lil Zay Osama Admits to Possession of Machine Gun Charge After Federal Grand Jury Indictment

In January, Osama was indicted in connection with a 2022 incident involving a gun he allegedly left in a rideshare vehicle.

Trace William Cowen787 days ago
Music

Lil Zay Osama Faces 20-Year Sentence After Being Indicted on Gun Charges

The Chicago rapper is facing a two-count federal indictment for illegal firearm possession.

Brad Callas912 days ago
Lil Zay Osama Arrested on Weapons Charges
Music

Lil Zay Osama Arrested After Allegedly Leaving Machine Gun in Uber Car

The Chicago-bred rapper was taken into custody Friday, and charged with with possession of a machine gun and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Joshua Espinoza1396 days ago
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Screenshot of Lil Zay Osama and Lil Durk
Music

Lil Zay Osama Links With Lil Durk for New Single and Video "F*ck My Cousin Pt. II"

Lil Zay Osama tapped Lil Durk for the new collaboration "Fuck My Cousin Pt. II," set to appear on Osama's 'Trench Baby 3' project on Aug. 12.

tara mahadevan1459 days ago
lil-zay-osama-trench-baby-2
Music

Lil Zay Osama Drops New Project 'Trench Baby 2' f/ EST Gee, Benny the Butcher, and More

Buzzing Chicago MC returned Friday with the sequel to his critically beloved Trench Baby. Simply titled Trench Baby 2, the project features EST Gee among others

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1718 days ago
lil zay osama
Music

Premiere: Lil Tjay Joins Lil Zay Osama for "Emotions" Video

Lil Zay Osama tells Complex that "the concept was really meant to look like a behind-the-scenes of a music video where we was the center of attention."

Brenton Blanchet1896 days ago
Lil Zay Osama Trench Baby
Music

Lil Zay Osama Shares 'Trench Baby' Mixtape f/ G Herbo, Lil Tjay, Jackboy, and Doe Boy

Rising Chicago rapper Lil Zay Osama has just delivered his new mixtape 'Trench Baby,' his follow-up to his breakthrough 2019 project 'Hood Bible​​​​​​​.'

Joe Price1984 days ago

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