Jack Riedy
Joined April 2018 | 3 posts
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Latest Stories
Rising Chicago Rappers You Need to Know
From Calboy to Ajani Jones, there is a new wave of artists bringing fresh energy to the Windy City. These 13 rappers should be on your radar.
Jack Riedy2621 days ago
Pass the Vibes: Nico Segal and Nate Fox on Their New Album 'Intellexual'
After first meeting while touring with Chance the Rapper for 'Acid Rap,' Nico Segal and Nate Fox have released an album together as a group called Intellexual.
Jack Riedy2715 days ago
The 15 Best Childish Gambino Songs
From his early mixtape cuts to "Redbone," these are Donald Glover's best tracks to date as Childish Gambino.
Jack Riedy3090 days ago