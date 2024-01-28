Lil Zay Osama Faces 20-Year Sentence After Being Indicted on Gun Charges

Lil Zay Osama is facing a 20-year sentence in prison after being indicted on gun charges.

Earlier this week, the United States Attorney's Office hit Lil Zay Osama, real name Isaiah Dukes, with possession of a machinegun and possession of an unregistered firearm.

As a result, the Chicago rapper faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Lil Zay Osama is in custody in Illinois on unrelated charges and is expected to be arraigned in Brooklyn at a later date.

As previously reported, Lil Zay Osama was arrested in Sept. 2022 after he allegedly left a machine gun in the backseat of an Uber while driving from a luxury hotel in Manhattan to a recording studio in Queens.

The gun was immediately reported to authorities, as the NYPD field-tested the weapon alongside the Joint Firearms Task Force of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The teams concluded the gun could “automatically fire more than one round with a single function of the trigger and, therefore, was a machine gun.”

“Machineguns have no place on the streets of our communities,” Tommy Kalogiros, lead investigator at the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said this week in a statement. “They are weapons intended to kill and injure with maximum effect, with the shooter often firing uncontrollably and indiscriminately.”

Lil Zay Osama is currently being held in jail on charges relating to a December arrest in Chicago in which he was charged with possession of a loaded machine gun, theft of stolen goods exceeding $10,000 but not more than $100,000, and possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number.