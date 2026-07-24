Featured
We spoke with Saint Vanity founder Antuan Felton about the brand's comeup, its inspirations, future goals, and more.Mike DeStefano
In the 1980s, the city of Detroit was recognised as the murder capital of America, a title it held since the mid-70s and routinely won throughout the next decadJude Yawson
From Drake's $1.9 million Homer necklace to Gunna's $100,000 diamond "P" tooth, here are some of the biggest celebrity jewelry purchases from March 2022.Mike DeStefano
Style
Kanye West Paid Michelle Lovelace to Find Five Birkin Bags For Julia Fox and Her Friends. Here's How It Happened.
Kanye West's team asked personal shopper Michelle Lovelace to secure five Hermès Birkin Bags for Julia Fox and her friends. Here's how it happened.Aria Hughes