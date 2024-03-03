Lil Meech Says He ‘Can’t Wait’ for His Father Big Meech to Be Released From Prison

Demetrius "Lil Meech" Flenory Jr. has revealed how excited he is that his father, Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory, will be home soon.

During a conversation with Shirley Ju on the red carpet of the season three premiere of BMF, Lil Meech, who plays Big Meech in the show, explained that his father received an adjustment to his sentence that'll allow him to be released soon. According to the actor, the family may throw a huge party for Big Meech.

"Yes, he just got granted a new two-point reduction," he said. "I can't wait. I don't know. Hopefully, we have the biggest party ever, but we definitely want to make up that time that we missed together. We missed a lot of time growing up. You know I miss my father growing up."