Jessie Schiewe
Latest Stories
A Mom Called Out a Textbook Publisher for Labeling Slaves as Immigrant Workers
Under a section about "immigrants," slaves are referred to as "workers."
Harvard's Debate Team Lost to a Prison Debate Team
In other words, anything is possible.
There Will be Four More 'Transformers' Sequels
The franchise isn't dying out any time soon.
People are Signing a Petition to Give a Medal of Freedom to the Man Who Attempted to Stop the Oregon Shooter
About 3,500 people have signed it already.
Bear Named Pedals Walks on Two Legs Like a Human
...a drunk human, that is.
The Most Popular Horror Films by City and State
Most popular film: "Alien."
Medical Examiner Says Oregon School Shooter Committed Suicide
He took his own life after killing nine others.
The Man Who Filmed Eric Garner's Chokehold Video Claims Jail Guards Poisoned His Food
Fortunately, he didn't eat it.
One-Third of Black Kids Are Arrested Each Year in Madison, Wis.
The state itself has the second highest arrest rate for black kids in the country.
A Flight Attendant Made Almost $1 Million by Charging Dudes to Have Sex With Her in the Bathroom
Now that's what you call entrepreneurial.
A Prisoner Cut Off His Penis and Tried to Flush it Down the Toilet
Wait, what?! Or, rather, why?!
Some People Are More Likely to Facebook Stalk Their Exes, Study Finds
Hopefully you're not one of them.
Painkiller Deaths Drop by 25 Percent in States Where Medical Marijuana is Legal
Yet another reason why weed is great.
A French Architect Has Designed A Futuristic Floating City on the Ocean
It runs off sustainable energy and will produce zero waste.