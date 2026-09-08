Jessie Schiewe Portrait

Jessie Schiewe

Joined September 2015 | 54 posts
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Latest Stories

A Mom Called Out a Textbook Publisher for Labeling Slaves as Immigrant Workers

Under a section about "immigrants," slaves are referred to as "workers."

Jessie Schiewe4001 days ago
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Harvard's Debate Team Lost to a Prison Debate Team

In other words, anything is possible.

Jessie Schiewe4001 days ago
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Michael Fassbender Slyly Disses Ashton Kutcher

Someone's creating drama.

Jessie Schiewe4001 days ago
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There Will be Four More 'Transformers' Sequels

The franchise isn't dying out any time soon.

Jessie Schiewe4001 days ago
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Bear Named Pedals Walks on Two Legs Like a Human

...a drunk human, that is.

Jessie Schiewe4002 days ago
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The Most Popular Horror Films by City and State

Most popular film: "Alien."

Jessie Schiewe4002 days ago
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Medical Examiner Says Oregon School Shooter Committed Suicide

He took his own life after killing nine others.

Jessie Schiewe4002 days ago

Priest Who Comes Out as Gay Gets Fired by the Vatican

...on the same day.

Jessie Schiewe4002 days ago
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The Man Who Filmed Eric Garner's Chokehold Video Claims Jail Guards Poisoned His Food

Fortunately, he didn't eat it.

Jessie Schiewe4002 days ago
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Sons React to Videos of Their Moms Getting Catcalled

"It's ridiculous."

Jessie Schiewe4005 days ago

One-Third of Black Kids Are Arrested Each Year in Madison, Wis.

The state itself has the second highest arrest rate for black kids in the country.

Jessie Schiewe4005 days ago
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A Flight Attendant Made Almost $1 Million by Charging Dudes to Have Sex With Her in the Bathroom

Now that's what you call entrepreneurial.

Jessie Schiewe4005 days ago
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A Prisoner Cut Off His Penis and Tried to Flush it Down the Toilet

Wait, what?! Or, rather, why?!

Jessie Schiewe4005 days ago
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Some People Are More Likely to Facebook Stalk Their Exes, Study Finds

Hopefully you're not one of them.

Jessie Schiewe4008 days ago
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Painkiller Deaths Drop by 25 Percent in States Where Medical Marijuana is Legal

Yet another reason why weed is great.

Jessie Schiewe4008 days ago
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A French Architect Has Designed A Futuristic Floating City on the Ocean

It runs off sustainable energy and will produce zero waste.

Jessie Schiewe4008 days ago

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