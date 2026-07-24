Yohji Yamamoto

Yohji Yamamoto is a Japanese fashion designer who launched his Y's label in Tokyo in 1972. His work fuses traditional Japanese craftsmanship with contemporary Western shapes, creating a distinctive aesthetic that challenges conventional fashion norms. His collaboration with Adidas on the Y-3 line introduced signature exaggerated proportions and technical fabrics, reshaping the dialogue between high fashion and sportswear. Yamamoto’s relevance traces back to his conceptual runway shows, which function as artistic performances emphasizing movement and form rather than commercial trends. Fans return because his collections evolve subtly yet consistently, rewarding close attention with innovative draping and fabric manipulation. This dedication to craftsmanship and experimental design has cemented his influence across avant-garde and mainstream fashion communities worldwide.

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