Here's the Hooded Drawstring Dress Playboi Carti Wears in the "BACKR00MS" Video

The new song is the latest taste of the 'Whole Lotta Red' rapper's upcoming album.

Jan 03, 2024
Instagram: @opium_00pium

Fans have been raving about Playboi Carti’s new song and accompanying video for "BACKR00MS."

In the visual, Carti’s seen wearing a ruched black dress, the hood pulled up, as he skulks around with Travis Scott and friends in an empty office and a garage with some sort of tricked-out Jeep. The garment is a Junya Watanabe hooded drawstring dress, which is unfortunately sold out.

The designer’s website describes the item as a “nylon hooded long dress in black featuring adjustable vertical drawstrings throughout” with a “quarter zip closure center front.” It’s also sleeveless and has a “center zip closure at hood.”

Twitter: @Kurrco

The "BACKR00MS” video prompted many absurd comments from fans, which are certainly worth your time.

The latest track is the fourth single from Carti’s forthcoming album, tentatively titled I Am Music. It follows “Ur the Moon,” the Kanye West-assisted “2024,” and “H00DBYAIR.”

Playboi CartiTravis ScottJunya WatanabeNew MusicMusic VideosHoodiesHow To Dress

Latest in Style