Here's the Hooded Drawstring Dress Playboi Carti Wears in the "BACKR00MS" Video

Fans have been raving about Playboi Carti’s new song and accompanying video for "BACKR00MS."
In the visual, Carti’s seen wearing a ruched black dress, the hood pulled up, as he skulks around with Travis Scott and friends in an empty office and a garage with some sort of tricked-out Jeep. The garment is a Junya Watanabe hooded drawstring dress, which is unfortunately sold out.
The designer’s website describes the item as a “nylon hooded long dress in black featuring adjustable vertical drawstrings throughout” with a “quarter zip closure center front.” It’s also sleeveless and has a “center zip closure at hood.”
The "BACKR00MS” video prompted many absurd comments from fans, which are certainly worth your time.
The latest track is the fourth single from Carti’s forthcoming album, tentatively titled I Am Music. It follows “Ur the Moon,” the Kanye West-assisted “2024,” and “H00DBYAIR.”