Julius Erving

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LeBron James has already built a legacy as one of the best basketball players of all-time. Still though, his Hall of Fame-worthy Instagram account remains underappreciated. From photos of his children to the expertly curated selection of memes, James’ IG is full of gems. Here are LeBron James’ best Instagram posts.
Zion Olojede
In the 42 years since Dr. J took flight at the ABA’s first-ever professional slam dunk contest, the NBA’s has become the cornerstone of All-Star weekend — perhaps even supplanting the All-Star Game itself. In honor of the upcoming contest, here are ten greatest dunks ever performed in Slam Dunk Contest history.
Chris Gaine

Latest Stories

Sports

Julius Erving Shades Kevin Durant While Criticizing NBA's Superteam Era

The Hall of Famer called out KD, LeBron James, and James Harden for changing teams multiple times.

Brad Callas1085 days ago
Lebron James and Julius Erving
Sports

Julius Erving on Why LeBron James Isn’t on His Top Two All-Time NBA Teams

During a recent appearance on 'Posted Up with Chris Haynes,' Julius Erving explained why LeBron James is not on his top two all-time-NBA teams.

Xavier Hamilton1907 days ago
Kelly Oubre Jr. for Converse
Sneakers

Kelly Oubre on Signing to Converse Basketball: "It Felt Like Home"

Kelly Oubre Jr. talks the legacy of Converse basketball, Dr. J, and more in an exclusive interview. Read the full Q&A here.

Ben Felderstein2458 days ago
Markelle Fultz at the 2017 NBA Draft
Sports

Markelle Fultz Responds to Julius Erving Saying the 76ers Should've Drafted Jayson Tatum at No. 1

Here's what Markelle Fultz had to say in response to Julius Erving's comments that the 76ers should've taken Jaysom Tatum instead of him in the 2017 Draft.

Gavin Evans2996 days ago
Nike Art
Sports

Ray Allen and Julius Erving Rate Their Rap Bars at Nike Art of a Champion

We linked up with Ray Allen, Julius "Dr. J" Erving, and Rasheed Wallace to talk about iconic basketball sneakers and their names in rap lyrics.

Eric Skelton3019 days ago
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NBA All Star Saturday Night Portraits
Sports

Donovan Mitchell is the 2018 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Champion

Donovan Mitchell is the 2018 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Champion, although many think Larry Nance Jr. was robbed.

Katherine Barner3072 days ago
This is Julius Erving at a BIG3 game.
Sports

Dr. J Rushed to Hospital After Falling Ill at Sixers Game (UPDATED)

The basketball legend is currently under evaluation.

Bianca Gracie3114 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Dr. J Thinks Zach LaVine is the Best Dunker Since Vince Carter

We talked to Dr. J about how he goes about judging dunk contests and where LaVine's performance this past Februrary ranks amongst the greatest.

Ryan Morik3642 days ago
Sneakers

Vintage Ad // Dr. J For Converse 1977

Celebrating Dr. J's 63rd Birthday, a look back at this classic ad from Converse.

Brandon Richard4893 days ago
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