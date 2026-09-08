Ryan Morik
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The 8 Most Controversial Moments in Olympic Track & Field History
From steroid abusers to political activists, these are Olympic track's most contoversial moments.
Russell Wilson is "Always Listening to Gospel" Before Kickoff, Refuses the 6 God
Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson doesn't listen to what your typical NFL player bumps before kickoff.
Kris Dunn Will School Any Rookie On the Court and In 2K
Minnesota's first round draft pick Kris Dunn was ready to take on everybody at the 2016 Panini NBA Rookie Photo Shoot.
10 Things You Didn't Know About Simone Biles
Here a few things you may not know about gymnast Simone Biles, the 19-year-old dynamo who will be gunning for gold for Team USA at the Rio Olympics.
Dr. J Thinks Zach LaVine is the Best Dunker Since Vince Carter
We talked to Dr. J about how he goes about judging dunk contests and where LaVine's performance this past Februrary ranks amongst the greatest.
20 Sports Personalities Who (Probably) Support Donald Trump
Find out who in the sports world may be giving The Donald their vote come November.
Interview: Andre Miller is '80, 90 Percent Sure' He's Retiring, Isn't a Fan of KD's Decision
Complex Sports spoke with Miller about his China visit, his traveling advice, how the game has changed throughout his career, and his career intentions.
9 Players You Had No Idea Were Ballin’ Out in the NBA Summer League
For the players we’ve highlighted below, their hopes of sticking on an NBA roster come October have greatly improved since the Summer League first tipped.
How You Can (Very Easily) Apply For Next Year's NBA Draft
It only takes a couple steps for you to be eligible for the NBA Draft.
Antonio Brown Has Designs on Another Super Bowl Run and a Cool Summer Side Gig
The Tom Brady of wide receivers—Brown, just like the Patriots QB, was a sixth-round pick —thinks he’s just scratching the surface.
Interview: Sue Bird Isn't Scared of Zika, Thinks Super Teams Could Be Good for the Game
We talked to Bird on the eve of the Storm’s showdown with the Liberty at Madison Square Garden Wednesday afternoon about her future in the game.
Mike Trout and 25 Other Big Leaguers Have Great Taste in Walk-Up Music
We thought it was a good idea to scan the majors & find out which players’ taste level is up to our waist level. Walk-up songs have become unimportant in sports
Emmanuel Sanders Gives Obama Props For His 'Cool' Handshake
Once the president received his commemorative No. 44 jersey, he mentioned the conversation he had with Sanders prior to the official White House ceremony.
Basketball World Mourns Pat Summitt on Social Media
Her former players, associates, competitors, adversaries, and friends took to social media Tuesday to offer up their condolences.
4 Mistakes From the 2015 NBA Draft
There were some picks that a few teams may be regretting one year later. Here are four picks from the 2015 NBA Draft that look like mistakes.
14 Things You Didn't Know About Jamal Murray
Did you know Jamal Murray's father played basketball against Lennox Lewis?
Magic Johnson's Tweets Have Been the Worst Thing About the NBA Finals
The good thing going for Magic is that with these tweets, he is never wrong.