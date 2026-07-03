Julian Edelman

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Julian Edelman Recalls Michael Jordan Warning Him That He Had Money on Patriots for Super Bowl XLIX: 'Don't F*ck It Up'

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson threw the infamous goal line interception that sealed the victory for New England.

Jose Martinez938 days ago
Saweetie, Snoop, Julian Edelman, and XSET JOKE.
Sports

Saweetie and Xbox Partner for Inaugural 'Saweetie Bowl' With Snoop Dogg and Julian Edelman

Saweetie has joined forces with Xbox to launch the first-ever "Saweetie Bowl," featuring appearances by Snoop Dogg, and Patriots star Julian Edelman.

Jose Martinez1989 days ago
Wide receiver Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots
Sports

Julian Edelman Gets Into Heated Twitter Exchange with FS1's Nick Wright

Julian Edelman isn't fond of anyone thinking that the Pats should ship him away to begin their rebuilding process.

Xavier Hamilton2287 days ago
Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots
Sports

Julian Edelman Arrested for Vandalism After Allegedly Jumping on Hood of Mercedes

The incident unfolded in Beverly Hills after Edelman had reportedly been drinking.

Xavier Hamilton2378 days ago
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Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots speaks to the media
Sports

Julian Edelman Surprises Girl Who Was Bullied for Playing Football With a Pair of Super Bowl Tickets

The only thing Dejah Rondeau might love more than Julian Edelman and the Patriots is the game itself.

Xavier Hamilton2724 days ago
Edelman Prevents Shooting; Brees $9MM Jewelry Scam; Manziel Blames Browns | Out of Bounds
Sports

Edelman Prevents Shooting; Brees $9MM Jewelry Scam; Manziel Blames Browns | Out of Bounds

<p>On today's show, Gilbert Arenas and the #OutofBounds boys kick things off with a little beer bet over Gil's NBA scoring. With a beer chugged, the team talks Julian Edelman, who helped prevent a school shooting by reporting a threatening comment left on his Instagram page. Is he a hero? Gil describes being called one

Complex3025 days ago
Julian Edelman
Sports

Julian Edelman's Quick Response to IG Threat May Have Prevented School Shooting

The 14-year-old boy was taken into custody and charged with a felony.

Joshua Espinoza3026 days ago
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Sports

Julian Edelman Compares Tom Brady's Four-Game Suspension to Jail Time

Julian Edelman spoke about Tom Brady's four-game suspension to begin the Patriots' season.

Dana Scott3603 days ago
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Sports

Watch Patriots' Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola Do a Very Weird Spoof of "COPS"

Someone needs to tell these guys, "Don't quit your day job."

Dana Scott3740 days ago
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Style

Eric Decker's Wife Still Manscapes Him, Julian Edelman Out-Dresses Tom Brady and More Things We Learned Last Night

NFL stars Eric Decker and Julian Edelman turn out for Fashion Week

Steve Dool3818 days ago
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Sports

Tom Brady Makes Fun of Julian Edelman on Facebook for Not Blocking for Him

Tom Brady teases Julian Edelman for not blocking on Facebook

Brett Pollakoff3832 days ago
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Sports

Julian Edelman Absolutely Ruined Morris Claiborne's Ankles

RIP Morris Claiborne's ankles

jazrm883931 days ago
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Style

Julian Edelman and Jordy Nelson Helping NFL Break Into Style World With Campaign and New Era Collaborations

The NFL shoots Julian Edelman and Jordy Nelon in attempt to break into style world.

Cameron Wolf3991 days ago
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