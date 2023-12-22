Julian Edelman Recalls Michael Jordan Warning Him That He Had Money on Patriots for Super Bowl XLIX: 'Don't F*ck It Up'

Julian Edelman told Bert Kreischer about a brief yet memorable interaction he had with Michael Jordan prior to Super Bowl XLIX between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks in 2015.

Starting at the 12:50 mark on the latest episode of his podcast Games with Names, Edelman remembered seeing Jordan and Derek Jeter at the same restaurant where he had taken his family a week ahead of the Super Bowl and becoming "super star-struck." The Patriots wide receiver walked over to the two sports legends to introduce himself. While Jeter came off as "welcoming" and "charming" to the three-time Super Bowl champion, Jordan seemed a little "standoffish."

After spending a few minutes speaking with Jeter, Edelman was about to leave when Jordan got his attention and imparted a few words of wisdom.

"Hey kid, I’ve got a bunch of money on you," he recalled MJ telling him. "Don’t fuck it up."

Aside from responding "yes sir, Mr. Jordan," Edelman admittedly did not know what else to say in the moment.