Julian Edelman Recalls Michael Jordan Warning Him That He Had Money on Patriots for Super Bowl XLIX: 'Don't F*ck It Up'

Julian Edelman told Bert Kreischer about a brief yet memorable interaction he had with Michael Jordan prior to Super Bowl XLIX between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks in 2015.
Starting at the 12:50 mark on the latest episode of his podcast Games with Names, Edelman remembered seeing Jordan and Derek Jeter at the same restaurant where he had taken his family a week ahead of the Super Bowl and becoming "super star-struck." The Patriots wide receiver walked over to the two sports legends to introduce himself. While Jeter came off as "welcoming" and "charming" to the three-time Super Bowl champion, Jordan seemed a little "standoffish."
After spending a few minutes speaking with Jeter, Edelman was about to leave when Jordan got his attention and imparted a few words of wisdom.
"Hey kid, I’ve got a bunch of money on you," he recalled MJ telling him. "Don’t fuck it up."
Aside from responding "yes sir, Mr. Jordan," Edelman admittedly did not know what else to say in the moment.
Edelman ended up allowing his game to do all the talking in Super Bowl XLIX with nine catches, a team-leading 109 receiving yards, and a touchdown. However, the most memorable moment from that game was Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler picking off Russell Wilson at the goal line with less than a minute left to secure New England's fourth Super Bowl title in franchise history.
The Seahawks' decision to throw at the one-yard-line, instead of running the ball with one of the best running backs in NFL history, Marshawn Lynch, remains a topic of discussion nearly nine years later. Lynch revealed on Club Shay Shay earlier this year that he laughed in the face of Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll after the interception was thrown.
The Seahawks were on the brink of becoming the first team in nearly two decades to win back-to-back titles, but the loss only further solidified Tom Brady's legacy by capturing his fourth of seven Super Bowl rings.
Watch Edelman's Games with Names podcast here.