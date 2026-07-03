Josh Hutcherson

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hunger games
Pop Culture

Lionsgate Considering ‘Hunger Games’ Prequel Movie Based on Upcoming Novel

The prequel novel is set 64 years before the beginning of the original 'Hunger Games' book series. Read more about what Lionsgate is considering here.

tara mahadevan2587 days ago
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Pop Culture

Courtney Love Joins James Franco's Tennessee Drama 'The Long Home'

Courtney Love joins James Franco's latest foray into the art of film adaptation.

Trace William Cowen4092 days ago
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Pop Culture

"The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1" is All Talk, Little Action, and Half of a Movie

"The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1" is more narratively ambitious but no less problematic than its predecessors.

David Ehrlich4257 days ago
Pop Culture

Here’s the Latest Trailer for “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1”

An explosive new trailer for "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay" has arrived.

Doug Sibor4323 days ago
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Pop Culture

TIFF: Josh Hutcherson Is Just White, Not 'Hard White,' in "Escobar: Paradise Lost"

Benicio del Toro plays second-fiddle to Josh Hutcherson in the uneven "Escobar: Paradise Lost."

MattBarone4329 days ago
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Pop Culture

Benicio Del Toro Looks Intense as Hell as Pablo Escobar in "Paradise Lost"

Benicio Del Toro plays an intense Pablo Escobar in "Escobar: Paradise Lost" trailer.

Christopher Spata4335 days ago

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