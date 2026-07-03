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From Matt Damon to Jason Statham to, yes, even Kristen Stewart, here's a roundup of Hollywood actors who can handle their own stunts.HopeyMargaret
Episode 5 of Euphoria Season 3 on HBO featured Nate in, you guessed it, more Bottega Veneta.Mike DeStefano
From a Lil Jon classic performed by a James Brown impersonator, to a tense encounter with a loan shark, we break down Cassie and Nate's wedding night.Trace William Cowen
From Zendaya to Tom Holland, Anya Taylor-Joy to Jacob Elordi, this is our definitive list for the best actors and actresses in their 20s right now.Khal