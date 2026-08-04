Key Takeaways
- The feature lays out 10 futures and season-long NFL bets available at Fanatics Sportsbook ahead of the 2026 season, from last winless or undefeated team to win totals and Week 1 lines.
- It spotlights specific odds on stars and teams—like Josh Allen’s passing-yard over/under, Bijan Robinson and Derrick Henry rushing props, and MVP or Coach of the Year prices for names such as Allen, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, and John Harbaugh.
- The piece closes on big-picture futures, including Week 1’s Patriots–Seahawks Super Bowl rematch line and the LA Rams as favorites to win the next Super Bowl over contenders like the Ravens, Bills, and defending champion Seahawks.
No sport is as perfectly tied to betting as pro football. From wagering on which team will win the Super Bowl, to betting on the spread, to betting on the outcome of the next play in the game you’re watching, the NFL and betting have a flourishing marriage.
This upcoming NFL season is flush with juicy storylines. Here are just a few:
- Will Patrick Mahomes still be the same player after his torn ACL, and will he be able to lead the Chiefs back to the playoffs after a one-year absence?
- Will Josh Allen finally be able to lead his team to the Super Bowl?
- Will Lamar Jackson finally be able to lead his team to the Super Bowl?
- Will Caleb Williams take the next step in his ascension?
- And will the Seattle Seahawks be able to defend their title?
The NFL is still a few weeks away from kicking off its 107th season, but Fanatics Sportsbook already has a stacked menu of betting options. These are 10 NFL Bets You Can Make Right Now.
Last winless team of the NFL regular season (can include 0-17)
Want to bet on the dumpster fire with the largest flames? You can do so. While Roger Goodell has done a decent job in making the NFL a parity paradise, let’s not forget that two franchises have gone winless during a season on his watch (2008 Lions, 2017 Browns). The Cardinals (+225), Dolphins (+400), Raiders (+900), and Jets (+900) are the favorites at Fanatics to be the last winless team. You can also bet on whether or not there will be any team that finishes 0-17. Yes is +900, No is -2000.
Any team to finish regular season 17-0 (can include last undefeated team)
On the flip side of the equation, you can also bet on perfection. Any team to finish the regular season 17-0 is priced at +1300, and No is -4000. Interestingly, the Chiefs are the favorite at Fanatics to be the last undefeated team of the regular season at +700. They are followed by the Ravens (+750), Rams (+750), Seahawks (+900), and Lions (+1000). Factored in here, for sure, is each team’s schedule and strength of schedule. The Chiefs open with a relatively easy schedule: home vs. Broncos Week 1, home vs. Colts Week 2, at Dolphins Week 3, and at Raiders Week 4.
To make the playoffs odds (includes stages of elimination)
“To Make the Playoffs” is a classic futures bet. A team that is expected to be elite, like the LA Rams, is currently priced at Yes -450 to make the playoffs, and is +350 to miss the dance. A lowly team like the Cardinals is priced at Yes +1800 and No at -10000. These bets really get interesting when it comes to regression candidates. Take a team like the Patriots. They went from 3-14 in 2024 to 14-3 in 2025. They have a potential Super Bowl hangover, and have been dealing with the Mike Vrabel off-field drama. They will also now play a first-place schedule after a cupcake schedule last year. The Pats are -210 to make the playoffs, and +170 to miss.
QB O/U
Quarterback season-long Over/Unders are an extremely popular bet this time of year. The most popular prop is regular season passing yards. For instance, Josh Allen has his season-long passing yardage number set at 3599.5 at Fanatics. Will the Bills superstar QB go Over or Under that number? For reference, Allen passed for 3,668 yards last season. Allen’s career-high in a season came in 2020 when he threw for 4,544 yards.
RB O/U
Season-long rushing yardage is another popular wager. For instance, Bijan Robinson is -120 to go Under 1174 yards at Fanatics, and is -110 to go Over. Robinson has gone Over 1400 yards rushing the past two seasons. Rushing TDs is another season-long prop that gets tons of play each August and early September. As an example, Derrick Henry is -120 to go Over 12.5 rushing TDs this season, and is -110 to go Under.
Coach of the Year
The favorites for NFL Coach of the Year at Fanatics are John Harbaugh (+650), Jesse Minter (+900), Kellen Moore (+1300) and Joe Brady (+1400). That’s because this award typically goes to the coach that does the most with what is deemed to be a poor roster. Rookie coaches or coaches in new situations also get a bump from voters. Consider that veteran head man Andy Reid has never won AP NFL Coach of the Year during his entire Kansas City tenure despite the Chiefs being Super Bowl contenders most of those years.
Win totals
This is a futures betting classic, as you’ve got to factor in strength of schedule, strength of division (considering each NFL team plays their divisional opponents twice), and - of course - how good you think the team will be. Teams that are expected to be weak usually get a season-long Over/Under of around 4.5 to 6.5 wins. Teams that are expected to be among the NFL’s elite get an O/U around 10.5 to 11.5. The Jets, for instance, have an O/U of 5.5, with a little bit of juice on the Over. The Bills, meanwhile, have an O/U of 10.5 wins - also with juice on the Over.
NFL MVP
These days, it might as well be called the MVQ award, for Most Valuable Quarterback. A QB has won NFL MVP for the past 13 seasons. The last non-QB to do so was RB Adrian Peterson in 2012. Josh Allen is the favorite at Fanatics, followed by Lamar Jackson (+800), Joe Burrow (+900), and Drake Maye (+1000). Other notables are last season’s winner, Matthew Stafford (+1100), Mahomes (+1100), and Caleb Williams (+1400). Jahmyr Gibbs is the first non-QB on the board as he owns a +8000 price.
NFL Week 1
The first week of the NFL regular season is, arguably, the best betting stretch of the season. The 2026-27 campaign opens this year with games on Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday, and Monday. NFL Week 1 odds have been available since the schedule was released in May. The Patriots and Seahawks will kick things off in a Super Bowl rematch on Wednesday, Sept. 9 in Seattle. Sam Darnold and the ’Hawks are -3.5 home favorites.
Super Bowl winner
It’s as tried-and-true a sports bet as there is: “Who will win the Super Bowl?” The LA Rams are big favorites to raise the Lombardi Trophy on Feb. 14, 2027 as they own +550 odds at Fanatics Sportsbook. The sports betting world is showing a ton of respect to Sean McVay’s squad as the next teams on the odds board are nearly double the +550 price. Both the Ravens and Bills are +1000. The defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks, who reside in the same division as the Rams, are +1200 to go back-to-back.