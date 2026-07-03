Featured
Latest Stories
Jennifer Lopez on Those Wild Cheating Allegations Jose Canseco Shared About A-Rod
Jennifer Lopez stopped by 'The Breakfast Club' to talk new music, her Motown tribute, and her recent engagement to Alex Rodriguez.
Jose Canseco Wants Alex Rodriguez and Jessica Canseco to Take Lie Detector Tests
Former Major League Baseball player Jose Canseco reinserted himself into the public conversation with some accusations.
Jose Canseco Accused Alex Rodriguez of Cheating on Jennifer Lopez
Canseco is on one.
Jose Canseco Is Going to Spend a Week Dressed as a Woman to Show Support for Caitlyn Jenner
This should go over well.
If You Stole Jose Canseco's Car Stereo, You Better Give It Back: "You Have 24 Hours…Or Else"
Jose Canseco is NOT happy about having his car stereo stolen.
Jose Canseco Is Looking to Sell Gun That Shot Off His Finger, May Include Detached Digit in Package Deal
Okay, okay. Everybody don't bid at once.
In Memoriam: Jose Canseco’s Finger
It appears Jose Canseco's finger is no more after it fell off during a poker tournament on Friday.
Jose Canseco Thinks Comet Travel is the Future
Jose Canseco shares his thoughts about comet travel on Twitter.
The Cauldron Presents: An Exclusive Interview with Jose Canseco('s Twitter)
Canseco answers all.
Jose Canseco Posts Picture Showing Aftermath of Accidentally Shooting Off His Finger
One day after accidentally blowing off his middle digit, Jose Canseco shares his new four-finger look on Twitter.
Jose Canseco Accidentally Shoots Himself in the Hand (Updated)
Jose Canseco accidentally shoots himself in the hand at his home in Las Vegas.
Mark McGwire Still Hates Jose Canseco for Outing Him as a Steroids User
Mark McGwire is never going to forgive Jose Canseco for outing him as a steroids user. He never wants to speak with him again.
Now's Your Chance to Meet/Date Josie Canseco
Josie Canseco (the 17-year-old model daughter of Jose) makes her Coachella plans known via Twitter.
Jose Canseco's Girlfriend Responds to Drake Name-Dropping the Former MLB Slugger on "Draft Day" (Update: Canseco Has Responded Now, Too!)
Jose Canseco's girlfriend Leila Knight isn't happy after hearing what Drake had to say about the former MLB slugger on his new song, "Draft Day."
Jose Canseco's Plan to Fix the Texas Football Program Is Super Obvious, Yet Super Entertaining
Add his name to the list of coaching candidates.