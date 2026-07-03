Jose Canseco

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Jennifer Lopez visits 'The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show'
Pop Culture

Jennifer Lopez on Those Wild Cheating Allegations Jose Canseco Shared About A-Rod

Jennifer Lopez stopped by 'The Breakfast Club' to talk new music, her Motown tribute, and her recent engagement to Alex Rodriguez.

Xavier Hamilton2655 days ago
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Sports

Jose Canseco Wants Alex Rodriguez and Jessica Canseco to Take Lie Detector Tests

Former Major League Baseball player Jose Canseco reinserted himself into the public conversation with some accusations.

Joe Price2683 days ago
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Sports

If You Stole Jose Canseco's Car Stereo, You Better Give It Back: "You Have 24 Hours…Or Else"

Jose Canseco is NOT happy about having his car stereo stolen.

Chris Yuscavage4116 days ago
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Sports

In Memoriam: Jose Canseco’s Finger

It appears Jose Canseco's finger is no more after it fell off during a poker tournament on Friday.

Doug Sibor4262 days ago
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Sports

Jose Canseco Thinks Comet Travel is the Future

Jose Canseco shares his thoughts about comet travel on Twitter.

Gavin Evans4264 days ago
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Sports

Jose Canseco Posts Picture Showing Aftermath of Accidentally Shooting Off His Finger

One day after accidentally blowing off his middle digit, Jose Canseco shares his new four-finger look on Twitter.

Jose Martinez4279 days ago
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Sports

Jose Canseco Accidentally Shoots Himself in the Hand (Updated)

Jose Canseco accidentally shoots himself in the hand at his home in Las Vegas.

Gavin Evans4280 days ago
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Sports

Mark McGwire Still Hates Jose Canseco for Outing Him as a Steroids User

Mark McGwire is never going to forgive Jose Canseco for outing him as a steroids user. He never wants to speak with him again.

Chris Yuscavage4377 days ago
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Sports

Now's Your Chance to Meet/Date Josie Canseco

Josie Canseco (the 17-year-old model daughter of Jose) makes her Coachella plans known via Twitter.

Gavin Evans4474 days ago
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Sports

Jose Canseco's Girlfriend Responds to Drake Name-Dropping the Former MLB Slugger on "Draft Day" (Update: Canseco Has Responded Now, Too!)

Jose Canseco's girlfriend Leila Knight isn't happy after hearing what Drake had to say about the former MLB slugger on his new song, "Draft Day."

Chris Yuscavage4489 days ago

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