Featured
From Sonny Vaccaro to Deloris Jordan, here is what you need to know about the real people who inspired the characters in Ben Affleck's 'Air.'Karla Rodriguez
We chat with eBay's Head of Sneakers to find out the best-selling sneakers in Canada, the most expensive kicks ever bought by a Canadian & how to start sellingAlex Nino Gheciu
Style
The Stories Behind Costume Designer Ruth E. Carter's Memorable Looks From 'B.A.P.S.,' 'Black Panther,' and More
Ruth E. Carter on her exhibition, “Afrofuturism in Costume Design,” at the SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film in Atlanta and costume design from iconic films.Aria Hughes
Union x Air Jordan IV might be the biggest shoe of 2020 that no one liked at first. Here’s why you will eventually forget you hated them.Matt Welty