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DDG and Kai Cenat
Pop Culture

DDG Defends Kai Cenat After Haters Drag New His Clothing Line

Cenat announced his new fashion brand earlier this month in an "I quit" YouTube video.

tara mahadevan174 days ago
Fat Joe, Jay-Z, 50 Cent
Music

Fat Joe Says Jay-Z and 50 Cent Beef Cost Him Jordan and Reebok Sneaker Deals

Joe was beefing with both rappers around 2004 and 2005.

tara mahadevan311 days ago
Several people interact outside; one man wears sunglasses and a dark jacket. Close-up of a stylish sneaker with colorful details on the right
Pop Culture

Giancarlo Esposito Recreates Iconic Scuffed Jordan 4 Scene From Spike Lee’s 'Do the Right Thing'

In a clip posted to Instagram, Esposito "reprised" his role as Buggin Out from the 1989 Spike Lee-directed classic.

Jaelani Turner-Williams787 days ago
Trailer for the movie AIR, in theatres Apr 5
Pop Culture

Watch: The Trailer for ‘AIR: Courting a Legend’ Now and See the Film Exclusively in Theatres on Apr 5

Watch the trailer for 'AIR,' a movie from Ben Affleck based on the game-changing partnership between Michael Jordan and Nike, coming to Canadian theatres Apr 5.

Erik Leijon1218 days ago
Paolo Banchero #5 of the Orlando Magic poses for a portrait during NBAE Media Circuit Portraits
Style

Bobby Wesley Talks Styling Paolo Banchero for NBA All-Star Weekend

Banchero himself, who recently inked a deal with Jordan brand, also told Complex about his own favorite Jordan sneakers to wear on and off the court.

Joshua Espinoza1239 days ago
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: Ben Affleck and Matt Damon attend the red carpet of the movie "The Last Duel"
Pop Culture

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon to Reunite for Film About Nike Exec Who Landed Michael Jordan Deal (UPDATE)

'Air' will tell the story of the executive's quest to sign an endorsement deal with Michael Jordan. Affleck and Damon will co-write and co-star.

Joshua Espinoza1549 days ago
Sneaker Shopping
Sneakers

Final Call: Score Off-White x Air Jordan Chicago 1s Handpicked by Joe La Puma and $15K for Streetwear

The window is closing on your chance to potentially score a pair of Off-White x Air Jordan Chicago 1s and $15,000 in cash to put toward the latest drops.

Trace William Cowen1890 days ago
Omaze
Sneakers

Exclusive: How to Score Off-White x Air Jordan Chicago 1s Handpicked by Joe La Puma and $15K to Spend on Streetwear

Not only do you have a shot at these massive prizes, but you'll also be helping the It's From the Sole non-profit, which provides footwear to those in need.

Trace William Cowen1968 days ago
Fake Dior x Air Jordans
Sneakers

$4.3 Million in Fake Sneakers Seized Including 1,800 Dior x Air Jordans

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports that it has seized $4.3 million in fake sneakers including 1,800 pairs of Dior x Air Jordan 1 collabs.

Riley Jones2166 days ago
Myke Towers on Naming Son After Jay Z, DM From Rich the Kid & His Most Expensive Sneakers
Music

Myke Towers on Naming Son After Jay Z, DM From Rich the Kid & His Most Expensive Sneakers

Rising Latin star Myke Towers spoke with Speedy about his follow-up to 'Easy Money Baby,' his love for Jay-Z, and much more.

Complex2297 days ago
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