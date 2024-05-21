Giancarlo Esposito Recreates Iconic Scuffed Jordan 4 Scene From Spike Lee’s 'Do the Right Thing'

Giancarlo Esposito revisited his iconic character of Buggin Out for a surprise Instagram video posted on Monday (May 20).

In the video, where Esposito recites his lines from Do the Right Thing almost word-for-word, he's hyped up by his entourage, including shooting coach Chris Matthews, after internet personality Dan Rue scuffs his White Cement 4s with his bike.

""You almost knocked me down!" Esposito shouts in the clip below. Not only did you almost knock me down, but you stepped on my brand new white Air Jordans that I just bought!"