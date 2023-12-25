Simone Biles Seemingly Responds to Criticism of Husband Calling Himself the 'Catch' in the Relationship

Owens’ remarks stemmed from an episode of The Pivot podcast, hosted by Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor, and Channing Crowder. During the conversation, Owens was asked how he got involved with Biles, to which he responded, "It's really how she pulled me, man, that's the question.”

The Green Bay Packers safety explained that he didn’t even know who Biles—the most-decorated gymnast of all time after winning her sixth all-around world championship gold in October—was when the pair matched on a dating app in 2020.

"I didn't know who she was at the time. But the first thing I saw was that she just had a bunch of [Instagram] followers, so in my mind, I'm like, 'Okay she got to be good,'" he said.