Simone Biles Seemingly Responds to Criticism of Husband Calling Himself the 'Catch' in the Relationship

Simone Biles is over it.
The Olympic gymnast took to X on Saturday to seemingly respond to all the chatter and criticism surrounding her husband, Jonathan Owens after his recent comments about him being the “catch” in their marriage.
“Are y’all done yet?” Biles wrote, alongside a photo of a child looking confused as they scratch their head.
Owens’ remarks stemmed from an episode of The Pivot podcast, hosted by Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor, and Channing Crowder. During the conversation, Owens was asked how he got involved with Biles, to which he responded, "It's really how she pulled me, man, that's the question.”
The Green Bay Packers safety explained that he didn’t even know who Biles—the most-decorated gymnast of all time after winning her sixth all-around world championship gold in October—was when the pair matched on a dating app in 2020.
"I didn't know who she was at the time. But the first thing I saw was that she just had a bunch of [Instagram] followers, so in my mind, I'm like, 'Okay she got to be good,'" he said.
"When she won the Olympics, I was in college and we didn't have NBC, we didn't have Olympics channels, and we were in [training] camp [in] late July, early August,” he continued. "So I'm not paying attention. I never would've had a moment where I would've watched [her compete].”
When asked if he viewed himself as the “catch,” he responded, "I always say that the men are the catch."
After getting slammed by Biles’ fans, Owens took to Instagram to post a series of photos of him and Biles, including a couple from their wedding day. “Unbothered,” he wrote. “Just know we locked in over here.”
The couple met on the dating app Raya in 2020, and later said their "I do’s" in April 2023. They celebrated their marriage with another wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in May.