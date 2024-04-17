Simon Biles Defends Husband’s Viral Moment When He Called Himself the ‘Catch’ in Their Relationship

Simone Biles set the record straight once and for all regarding her husband’s controversial and viral comments about their relationship.
In an interview with Alex Cooper for her Call Her Daddy podcast, the 27-year-old Olympian reflected on the now-infamous moment last December where her husband, NFL star Jonathan Owens, 28, recalled that he didn’t know who Biles was at the time and that he was “the catch” in their relationship.
"I didn't know who she was at the time. But the first thing I saw was that she just had a bunch of followers, so in my mind, I'm like, 'Okay she got to be good,'" Owens told Ryan Clark last year during an interview for The Pivot podcast.
"I always say men are the catch, man," he said further into the interview. "[When] we hung out, man, it was like we hit it off instantly.”
Owens’ comments were considered demeaning by some, considering Biles herself is the most decorated gymnast of all time, according to People. However, Biles had a completely different reaction to his comments, considering she was in the room when her husband said them.
“I was in the room, I was sitting on the chair. You just couldn’t see me on the videos, I was there for the whole entire video,” Biles told Cooper at the 1:11:25 mark. “I was feeling great, like, my man just killed that… They even panned over to me with that viral moment and I just like roll my eyes and laugh.”
She continued, “I thought everything was okay, and then I go on Twitter and everybody’s like ‘Divorce this man, he’s mean.’ And I’m like, ‘He’s the sweetest.’ He praises the ground that I walk on. Truly, I’ve never met a man like him.”
“They’ll take it and run, and that’s exactly what they did,” Biles said further into the conversation. “First of all, that interview had nothing to do with me. It was all for him. So I think they were mad that he didn’t include me in the interview. But he has to have his moments too, and I let him have it. Whenever I go to football games, sometimes I get field passes, but I’m not like ‘Hey, look at me, Simone Biles is here!’ I just want to see my man in that uniform, give me a little kiss, ‘Good luck out there.’”
According to People, Biles and Owens met in March 2020 and shortly after began dating. They tied the knot last April at a courthouse in Houston, Texas but then hosted a second wedding celebration in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico two weeks after.