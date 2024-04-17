Simon Biles Defends Husband’s Viral Moment When He Called Himself the ‘Catch’ in Their Relationship

Simone Biles set the record straight once and for all regarding her husband’s controversial and viral comments about their relationship.

In an interview with Alex Cooper for her Call Her Daddy podcast, the 27-year-old Olympian reflected on the now-infamous moment last December where her husband, NFL star Jonathan Owens, 28, recalled that he didn’t know who Biles was at the time and that he was “the catch” in their relationship.

"I didn't know who she was at the time. But the first thing I saw was that she just had a bunch of followers, so in my mind, I'm like, 'Okay she got to be good,'" Owens told Ryan Clark last year during an interview for The Pivot podcast.