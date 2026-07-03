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Music
Megan Thee Stallion Stuns in Cosplay to Present Award for 'Anime of the Year' at Crunchyroll Awards in Japan
The rapper donned two anime-inspired looks during her appearance at the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards.
Alex Ocho867 days ago