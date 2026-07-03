Jenji Kohan

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jenji kohan mourns son
Pop Culture

'Orange Is the New Black' Creator Jenji Kohan Reflects on Son's Skiing Accident Death

Kohan and her ex-husband, Christopher Noxon, released a statement regarding the death of their son.

Xavier Hamilton2387 days ago
jenji
Pop Culture

'Weeds' and 'Orange Is the New Black' Creator Jenji Kohan's Son Killed in New Year's Eve Skiing Accident

20-year-old Charlie Noxon died in a skiing accident on New Year's Eve.

Trace William Cowen2389 days ago

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