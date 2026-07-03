John Carpenter

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Jordan Peele attends "Nope" world premiere.
Pop Culture

Jordan Peele Rejects Best Horror Director Claim, Voices Support for John Carpenter

Jordan Peele disagreed with the notion that he should be considered the best horror director of all time, and brought up his personal choice: John Carpenter.

Jose Martinez1458 days ago
Halloween Ends gets a trailer
Pop Culture

Watch the First Trailer for ‘Halloween Ends’

The 13th overall installment in the decades-strong ‘Halloween’ franchise sees David Gordon Green again in the director’s chair after last year's 'Kills.'

Trace William Cowen1459 days ago
halloween kills
Pop Culture

Watch Michael Myers in Action in Final Trailer for 'Halloween Kills'

'Halloween Kills' is the twelfth installment in the Michael Myers series, after the original film kicked off the franchise way back in 1978.

Brenton Blanchet1762 days ago
halloween
Pop Culture

'Halloween Kills' and 'Halloween Ends' Release Dates Announced

With 'It' and 'Halloween' doing so well, what more could we want?

Trace William Cowen2555 days ago
jamie lee curtis
Pop Culture

'Halloween 2' Will Reportedly Begin Filming This Fall With Jamie Lee Curtis Returning

The sequel to the acclaimed 2018 reboot will reportedly hit theaters Oct. 16, 2020.

Hannah Lifshutz2584 days ago
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Pop Culture

'Halloween' on Track for $80 Million Opening Weekend (UPDATE)

'Halloween' is on pace to tie the record for an October opening weekend.

Alex Galbraith2827 days ago
Jamie Lee Curtis Halloween
Pop Culture

'Halloween' Reboot Set to Double Franchise's Opening Weekend Record

The return of Michael Myers could rake in more than $70 million its opening weekend.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2831 days ago
halloween trailer 2
Pop Culture

Watch the Latest 'Halloween' Reboot Trailer

The reboot of John Carpenter's classic 1978 slasher film hits theaters nationwide on Oct. 19, 2018. Prepare for fall with the Jamie Lee Curtis-centric second trailer now.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2873 days ago
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Pop Culture

Horror Legend John Carpenter Is Thoroughly Unimpressed With 'The Walking Dead'

'Halloween' director John Carpenter thinks 'The Walking Dead' is just "milking" the George Romero legacy.

Trace William Cowen3664 days ago
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Pop Culture

Can John Carpenter Save the 'Halloween' Franchise?

John Carpenter is back to revive the 'Halloween’ franchise—but can he save it?

Trace William Cowen3707 days ago
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Music

Hudson Mohawke Shares a Superb Cover of John Carpenter's "Escape"

The Scottish producer updates the 1981 theme classic into the 21st century.

jessielmorris3853 days ago
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Pop Culture

John Carpenter's Top Games of 2013; Not All Horror

Horror master is a gamer too

LastOneAwakeNYC4580 days ago
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Pop Culture

In Defense of "Halloween III: Season of the Witch"

Halloween III: Season of the Witch has gotten its fair share of criticism over the years. But is the criticism fair?

Jennifer Wood4644 days ago
Pop Culture

Snake Plissken Almost Had His Own Game (Video)

And it would have been so cool.

Steve Haske4676 days ago
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Pop Culture

Introducing Scream Factory, The Premier Supplier Of Restored DVDs & Blu-rays For Old-School Genre Movie Junkies

Do titles like <em>They Live</em> and <em>Terror Train</em> excite you? You've come to the right place.

MattBarone5002 days ago

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