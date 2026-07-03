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The man who created Michael Myers is back for the new 'Halloween,' but not how you'd expect.Frazier Tharpe
Pop Culture
Permanent Midnight: Body Horror Goes Much Deeper, and Gets Much Nastier, Than FX's "The Strain"
As these six gruesome gems prove, the legacy of body horror goes way beyond FX's "The Strain."MattBarone
Or, the alternate title: Quotes That You're Unfortunately Not Tough Enough To Make Sound Cool. Don't worry, we're not, either.MattBarone
Here are some before-the-original cinematic possibilities that we’d gladly buy tickets for, a.k.a. The 10 Movie Prequels We Want To See.MattBarone