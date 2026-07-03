Joey Fatts

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Joey Fatts
Music

Premiere: Joey Fatts and Playboi Carti Take Over the White House in Animated Video for "Every Little Thing"

Joey Fatts drops his animated video for "Every Little Thing" featuring Playboi Carti.

edwinortiz3257 days ago
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Music

Joey Fatts and Vince Staples Take On Crooked Cops in the "Farrakhan" Video

The latest visuals from "I'll Call You Tomorrow."

Chris Mench3745 days ago
Joey Fatts 'Get Paid II'
Music

Stream Joey Fatts' New Mixtape 'I'll Call You Tomorrow'

He's aiming to honor his mentor A$AP Yams

Chris Mench3788 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Listen to Joey Fatts' New Track "Grindin"

He's got more new music on the way.

Lauren Nostro4040 days ago
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Music

Joey Fatts Pays Homage To A$AP Yams and His Legacy In "Stevie World" Video

Joey Fatts dedication to A$AP Yams, "Stevie World' receives the video treatment and has a emotional eulogy at the end.

James Elliott4118 days ago
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Music

Listen to Joey Fatts' Tribute to A$AP Yams, "Stevie World"

Yams tragically passed away over the weekend.

Zach Frydenlund4196 days ago
Music

Interview: Joey Fatts Talks About Producing, "Chipper Jones Vol. 3," and Racking Up SkyMiles

The Long Beach rapper has had a great two years, and now he's looking to the future.

Luis Paez-Pumar4344 days ago
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Music

Watch Joey Fatts' "Keep It G Pt II" Video f/ A$AP Rocky

"Chipper Jones 3" is out now.

Zach Frydenlund4350 days ago

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