'True Detective' Showrunner Issa López Calls Out 'Hard-Core Fanboys' of Season 1 for Review Bombing 'Night Country'

Issa López is asking fans to help her out.
The True Detective: Night Country director, writer, and showrunner took to X on Monday morning to ask her followers who like the new season to give the show a good rating on Rotten Tomatoes because of toxic energy from "bros" who love season 1 of the HBO anthology series.
“So, if you liked last night's ep of TDNC, and have a Rotten Tomatoes account, maybe head over there and leave an audience review?” she wrote. “The bros and hard-core fanboys of S1 have made it a mission to drag the rating down, and it's kind of sad, considering all the five [star] ones.”
Rotten Tomatoes has two ratings: the Tomatometer, which is based on film and television critics’ opinions, and the Audience Score, driven by users who watched the movie or series.
At around 12:30 p.m. ET, Night Country’s Tomatometer rating was 92 percent and its Audience Score was just 55 percent. About an hour later, the Audience Score had jumped up to 69 percent, so it seemed like López’s missive worked.
Season 4 of True Detective follows detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis), who team up to investigate disappearances at an arctic research station in Ennis, Alaska. It's a decidedly female approach compared to the macho first season, which starred Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson.
The HBO series has cast many high-profile actors including McConaughey, Harrelson, Colin Farrell, Vince Vaughn, Rachel McAdams, and Mahershala Ali. The first episode of Night Country is now available to stream on Max.