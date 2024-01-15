'True Detective' Showrunner Issa López Calls Out 'Hard-Core Fanboys' of Season 1 for Review Bombing 'Night Country'

Issa López is asking fans to help her out.

The True Detective: Night Country director, writer, and showrunner took to X on Monday morning to ask her followers who like the new season to give the show a good rating on Rotten Tomatoes because of toxic energy from "bros" who love season 1 of the HBO anthology series.

“So, if you liked last night's ep of TDNC, and have a Rotten Tomatoes account, maybe head over there and leave an audience review?” she wrote. “The bros and hard-core fanboys of S1 have made it a mission to drag the rating down, and it's kind of sad, considering all the five [star] ones.”