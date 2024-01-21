Jodie Foster's Kids Thought She Was a Construction Worker When They Were Younger

Jodi Foster says her sons thought she was a construction worker when they were kids.

The Oscar winner appeared on Friday’s episode of The View and revealed that she intentionally kept her acting career under wraps to her children.

According to People, Foster and ex Cydney Bernard welcomed two sons, Charles, now 25, and Christopher “Kit,” 22.

“I think that I wanted them to know me as their mom and the person that went away to work,” said Foster. "I didn't want them to be confused about what I did for a living."

The actress recalled a time she brought Charles with her to work when he was a three-year-old, set him up with a plastic toolbelt, and pointed out the different sets.