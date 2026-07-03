Jeremy Renner

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(L-R) Yi Zhou and Jeremy Renner.
Pop Culture

Jeremy Renner Accuser Thought Her Relationship With Actor Was 'Maybe True Love'

Filmmaker Yi Zhou has accused the Marvel star of pursuing her romantically and later threatening to call ICE on her.

Alex Ocho246 days ago
Jeremy Renner
Pop Culture

Jeremy Renner Denies Chinese Filmmaker's Allegations of Harassment and Threatening to Call ICE

“The allegations being made are totally inaccurate and untrue.”

Trey Alston251 days ago
Yi Zhou and Jeremy Renn
Pop Culture

Chinese Filmmaker Accuses Jeremy Renner of Threatening to Call ICE on Her

She alleged they worked together on two films and that they dated.

Trey Alston252 days ago
Jeremy Renner
Pop Culture

Jeremy Renner Says Jonathan Majors Getting Dropped from Marvel 'Sucks'

Marvel cut ties with Majors after he was convicted of assault in 2023.

tara mahadevan269 days ago
Anthony Mackie
Pop Culture

Anthony Mackie Dubs Himself ‘White Dude Legend,’ Says He Made His White Co-Stars ‘Famous’

The Marvel actor has often been snubbed by awards shows, while his white co-stars landed nominations.

tara mahadevan357 days ago
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 29: Jeremy Renner kicks off his “My Next Breath” book tour presented by Brooks Running in NYC on April 29, 2025.
Pop Culture

Jeremy Renner Recalls the ‘Great Relief’ He Felt in His Near-Death Experience: ‘Magnificent’

The actor felt "exhilarating peace" and didn't want to "come back" after briefly experiencing death.

Jaelani Turner-Williams415 days ago
Jeremy Renner and Jamie Foxx, both smiling, at separate events. Renner wears a black jacket; Foxx sports a black jacket with white trim.
Pop Culture

Jeremy Renner Was So Drugged Out He Hallucinated Convos With Jamie Foxx After Near-Fatal Accident

In his new memoir 'My Next Breath,' the actor recalled prescription-fueled visions while recovering from his snowplow accident in 2023.

Alex Ocho444 days ago
Jeremy Renner in a dark suit and tie, smiling on a green backdrop at an event.
Pop Culture

Jeremy Renner Says He's ‘Sure’ He ‘Died’ After 2023 Snowplow Accident

The Marvel actor was crushed by a snowplow in a near-fatal accident on New Year's Day.

tara mahadevan444 days ago
Robert Downey Jr. in a suit and Jeremy Renner in a casual jacket are seated on stage, engaging in conversation at a media event
Pop Culture

Jeremy Renner Was Shocked to Learn About Robert Downey Jr.'s MCU Return: 'Son of a B*tch Didn’t Say Anything'

Renner recalled blowing up his former co-star's phone and demanding answers, asking, "Are you hiding this from us?"

Joshua Espinoza715 days ago
Jeremy Renner poses in a black jacket at the premiere of "Mayor of Kingstown," against a backdrop with Paramount+ branding
Pop Culture

Jeremy Renner Says He Avoids Challenging Roles Following Snowplow Accident: 'I Don't Have the Fuel'

Renner suffered 38 fractures, a collapsed lung, and more from his snowplow incident.

Mark Elibert752 days ago
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Jeremy Renner sits on a talk show set, leaning forward with one hand resting on his chin. He's wearing a tailored suit and brown shoes
Pop Culture

Jeremy Renner Recounts 'Brutal' Snowplow Accident: 'It's Just One of Those Error Moments'

The 'Mayor of Kingstown' told Jimmy Fallon what happened during his near-fatal 2023 incident.

Jaelani Turner-Williams785 days ago
Pop Culture

Marvel Reportedly Considering Bringing Back Original Six 'Avengers' Actors for New Film

Marvel might reunite The Avengers in a new film after Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe resulted in a lukewarm viewer response.

Jaelani Turner-Williams989 days ago
Jeremy Renner pictured in new interview
Pop Culture

Jeremy Renner Talks Near-Death Experience in First Interview Since Snowplow Accident: ‘You’re Not Gonna Kill Me’

The actor was seriously injured in January in a snowplow accident near his home. He's now opening up about the near-death experience for the first time.

Trace William Cowen1206 days ago
Jeremy Renner walks the red carpet
Pop Culture

Jeremy Renner Back Home From Hospital After Snow Plow Accident (UPDATE)

In an update to fans and peers, the actor said he was "very excited' to watch the new 'Mayor of Kingstown' episode with his family back at home.

Trace William Cowen1277 days ago
Jeremy Renner is pictured at a Hawkeye event
Pop Culture

Jeremy Renner in ‘Critical But Stable Condition’ After Snow-Related Accident in Reno (UPDATE)

The actor, who was previously reported to have a residence in the region, is said to have been plowing snow at the time of the "traumatic injury."

Trace William Cowen1293 days ago
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'Hawkeye' stars Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld
Pop Culture

'Hawkeye' Deleted Scenes Detail Clint's Upbringing, Give Kingpin an Alternate Introduction

Now that the first season of Marvel’s 'Hawkeye' has wrapped, a number of fun, and revealing deleted scenes from the Disney+ series have surfaced.

Joe Price1639 days ago
Pugh on the Widow red carpet
Pop Culture

Florence Pugh Hilariously Narrates Her Debut on Disney+ Marvel Series, Says She Was ‘Blocked From Posting’ About It

After the latest episode of a certain Marvel/Disney+ series, actress Florence Pugh says she was “blocked” from posting about her appearance.

Joe Price1681 days ago

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