Pop Culture

'The Bear' Will End With Season 5, According to Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis has doubled down on a heartfelt sentiment that hinted at the show’s end.

Jamie Lee Curtis attends a dinner for the cast and producers of "The Bear" at Musso & Frank Grill on June 9, 2025, in Hollywood, California.
amie Lee Curtis attends a dinner for the cast and producers of "The Bear" at Musso & Frank Grill on June 9, 2025, in Hollywood, California.
David Jon/Getty Images for FX Networks

It’s closing time at The Bear, according to Jamie Lee Curtis.

The Oscar-winning actress, who has a recurring role as Donna Berzatto — mother of chef Carmen (Jeremy Allen White) and Natalie (Abby Elliott) — hinted that the show is coming to an end after its upcoming fifth season, which is set to stream on Hulu later this year.

She first hinted at the show’s end in a post shared to Instagram last month, in which she was seen embracing Elliott. “FINISHED STRONG!” wrote Curtis in the post’s caption. “Surrounded by an extraordinary crew and group of writers and producers and scene partners on the show that Chris Storer created, completing the story of this extraordinary family that we have all fallen in love with.”

At the time of writing, neither showrunner Chris Storer or Hulu have confirmed the show’s ending. However, Curtis reiterated the sentiment in an interview with Access Hollywood taken on Wednesday, March 4, when an interviewer mentioned that people took her post as confirmation of the show’s ending.

“But everybody’s confirmed the show is ending,” Curtis said. “I don’t understand why that’s such a [big deal]. Unless I’m gonna get a call from all the people saying, ‘You just told [everyone],’ I think everybody understood that it was the last season of the show. If it isn’t, then I’ve completely blown it.”

The Bear first premiered in 2022. When the characters were introduced, Carmy had taken over a restaurant belonging to his late brother Mikey (Jon Bernthal). By the end of the fourth season, Carmy has decided to leave the titular restaurant, setting up for the show’s fifth season, as fans expect to see what Carmy’s future looks like away from the restaurant.

The fifth season of The Bear is slated to premiere in June.

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