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'Jeopardy!' Roasts Timothée Chalamet with 'Ballet & Opera' Category
Pop Culture

'Jeopardy!' Roasts Timothée Chalamet with 'Ballet & Opera' Category

Inside the viral clip, where contestants ace ‘Ballet & Opera’ clues as the show seemingly claps back at Timothée Chalamet’s not-so-hot take on the genres.

Bernadette Giacomazzo128 days ago
Former 'Jeopardy!' Contestant Winston Nguyen Sued for Teenage 'Revenge Porn' Texts
Pop Culture

Former 'Jeopardy!' Contestant Winston Nguyen Sued for Teenage 'Revenge Porn' Texts

Winston Nguyen was working as a teacher at Saint Ann's private school in New York City.

Bernadette Giacomazzo169 days ago
In May 2024, these two competitors went back and forth with tracks like "Family Matters" and "Meet the Grahams."
Music

Drake and Kendrick Lamar Beef Lands on 'Jeopardy!' as $800 Prompt

The "Diss-Track-Tions" category wouldn't be complete without mentioning the feud.

Jaelani Turner-Williams730 days ago
Three people celebrating on a game show stage with a host in the background
Pop Culture

Former ‘Price Is Right’ Producer Says Show Has 'System in Place' If Contestants ‘Peed Their Pants’

Accidentally wetting yourself on TV while winning prizes? Priceless.

Alex Ocho845 days ago
Life

Jeopardy! Masters Winner James Holzhauer Shouts Out Mattea Roach's Dominance

James Holzhauer took to Twitter to highlight just how masterful Canadian Mattea Roach has been in the finale of Jeopardy! Masters

Louis Pavlakos1150 days ago
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'Jeopardy' champion Mattea Roach
Pop Culture

'Jeopardy' Champion Mattea Roach's 23-Game Win Streak Comes to End

Roach, a 23-year-old tutor from Toronto, tapped out at 23 wins when she fell a dollar short to Georgia’s Danielle Maurer during Friday night's episode.

Brenton Blanchet1532 days ago
Jeopardy champion Amy Schneider is pictured
Pop Culture

History-Making ‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Amy Schneider Robbed at Gunpoint

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident, per local police. Recently, Schneider became the highest-earning woman in the show's history.

Trace William Cowen1655 days ago
LeVar Burton
Pop Culture

LeVar Burton on Upside of Losing 'Jeopardy!' Gig: 'I Was Disappointed, But I Wasn't Devastated'

In an interview with Rolling Stone, LeVar Burton opened up about the upside of losing out on the 'Jeopardy!' hosting gig, saying he was "disappointed."

Brad Callas1693 days ago
LeVar Burton
Pop Culture

LeVar Burton Tapped to Be Next Host of 'Trivial Pursuit' Game Show

After ending his quest to be the host of 'Jeopardy,' LeVar Burton has taken on a new role executive producing and hosting the 'Trivial Pursuit' game show.

Jordan Rose1704 days ago
A Jeopardy contestant brings his impressive winning streak to an end.
Pop Culture

Matt Amodio’s ‘Jeopardy!’ Winning Streak Comes to an End After 38 Straight Wins

Matt Amodio may have brought his impressive winning streak to an end on Monday night, but he's since earned praise from fellow champ Ken Jennings.

Trace William Cowen1739 days ago
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levar-burton
Pop Culture

LeVar Burton Says He Will No Longer Pursue 'Jeopardy' Hosting Job

While on 'The Daily Show,' Burton told Trevor Noah that he has ended his pursuit of trying to land the coveted position of hosting the popular quiz show.

Jordan Rose1764 days ago
Mike Richards
Pop Culture

Ousted 'Jeopardy!' Host Mike Richards No Longer Executive Producer of Trivia Show or ‘Wheel of Fortune’

The development comes shortly after Mike Richards stepped down as the new permanent 'Jeopardy!' host, a role he was just given in early August.

Brenton Blanchet1781 days ago
Mike Richards
Pop Culture

'Jeopardy!' Host Mike Richards Steps Down Amid Controversies, Show Turns to Ken Jennings and Mayim Biyalik (UPDATE)

Not long after landing the lucrative game show gig, producer Mike Richards has announced that he’ll be stepping down as the host of 'Jeopardy!'

Joe Price1792 days ago
Mike Richards poses with the Outstanding Game/Audience Participation Show award for "The Price is Right."
Pop Culture

New 'Jeopardy' Host Mike Richards Apologizes for Sexist Remarks in Unearthed Podcast Episodes

A podcast made between 2013 and 2014 reveals newly appointed 'Jeopardy!' host Mike Richards made offensive remarks, including insensitive comments about women.

Jose Martinez1794 days ago
mike-richards
Pop Culture

Mike Richards Named New Host of ‘Jeopardy!,’ Mayim Bialik to Lead Primetime Specials

After an exhaustive, months-long search, Mike Richards, who's also the show's executive producer, has been confirmed as the new host of 'Jeopardy!'

Joe Price1801 days ago
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Mike Richards
Pop Culture

'Jeopardy!' EP Mike Richards Addresses Allegations From 'Price is Right' Lawsuits

Mike Richards, the rumored front-runner to be the next host of 'Jeopardy!,' addressed allegations made in past lawsuits from his time at 'The Price is Right.'

Gavin Evans1803 days ago
LeVar Burton
Pop Culture

LeVar Burton on Wanting 'Jeopardy!' Hosting Gig: 'There's Something Inside Me That Says This Makes Sense'

LeVar Burton talked to 'The New York Times Magazine' about wanting the 'Jeopardy!' hosting job, and about how he'll take it if he doesn't get it.

Gavin Evans1845 days ago

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