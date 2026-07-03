'Jeopardy' Reportedly Close to Landing New Host and People Are Upset It's Not LeVar Burton
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People Are Appalled After 'Jeopardy!' Contestants Fail to Recognize Photo of Dave Chappelle
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'Jeopardy!' Roasts Timothée Chalamet with 'Ballet & Opera' Category
Inside the viral clip, where contestants ace ‘Ballet & Opera’ clues as the show seemingly claps back at Timothée Chalamet’s not-so-hot take on the genres.
Former 'Jeopardy!' Contestant Winston Nguyen Sued for Teenage 'Revenge Porn' Texts
Winston Nguyen was working as a teacher at Saint Ann's private school in New York City.
Drake and Kendrick Lamar Beef Lands on 'Jeopardy!' as $800 Prompt
The "Diss-Track-Tions" category wouldn't be complete without mentioning the feud.
Former ‘Price Is Right’ Producer Says Show Has 'System in Place' If Contestants ‘Peed Their Pants’
Accidentally wetting yourself on TV while winning prizes? Priceless.
Jeopardy! Masters Winner James Holzhauer Shouts Out Mattea Roach's Dominance
James Holzhauer took to Twitter to highlight just how masterful Canadian Mattea Roach has been in the finale of Jeopardy! Masters
'Jeopardy' Champion Mattea Roach's 23-Game Win Streak Comes to End
Roach, a 23-year-old tutor from Toronto, tapped out at 23 wins when she fell a dollar short to Georgia’s Danielle Maurer during Friday night's episode.
History-Making ‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Amy Schneider Robbed at Gunpoint
No arrests have been made in connection with the incident, per local police. Recently, Schneider became the highest-earning woman in the show's history.
LeVar Burton on Upside of Losing 'Jeopardy!' Gig: 'I Was Disappointed, But I Wasn't Devastated'
In an interview with Rolling Stone, LeVar Burton opened up about the upside of losing out on the 'Jeopardy!' hosting gig, saying he was "disappointed."
LeVar Burton Tapped to Be Next Host of 'Trivial Pursuit' Game Show
After ending his quest to be the host of 'Jeopardy,' LeVar Burton has taken on a new role executive producing and hosting the 'Trivial Pursuit' game show.
Matt Amodio’s ‘Jeopardy!’ Winning Streak Comes to an End After 38 Straight Wins
Matt Amodio may have brought his impressive winning streak to an end on Monday night, but he's since earned praise from fellow champ Ken Jennings.
LeVar Burton Says He Will No Longer Pursue 'Jeopardy' Hosting Job
While on 'The Daily Show,' Burton told Trevor Noah that he has ended his pursuit of trying to land the coveted position of hosting the popular quiz show.
Ousted 'Jeopardy!' Host Mike Richards No Longer Executive Producer of Trivia Show or ‘Wheel of Fortune’
The development comes shortly after Mike Richards stepped down as the new permanent 'Jeopardy!' host, a role he was just given in early August.
'Jeopardy!' Host Mike Richards Steps Down Amid Controversies, Show Turns to Ken Jennings and Mayim Biyalik (UPDATE)
Not long after landing the lucrative game show gig, producer Mike Richards has announced that he’ll be stepping down as the host of 'Jeopardy!'
New 'Jeopardy' Host Mike Richards Apologizes for Sexist Remarks in Unearthed Podcast Episodes
A podcast made between 2013 and 2014 reveals newly appointed 'Jeopardy!' host Mike Richards made offensive remarks, including insensitive comments about women.
Mike Richards Named New Host of ‘Jeopardy!,’ Mayim Bialik to Lead Primetime Specials
After an exhaustive, months-long search, Mike Richards, who's also the show's executive producer, has been confirmed as the new host of 'Jeopardy!'
'Jeopardy!' EP Mike Richards Addresses Allegations From 'Price is Right' Lawsuits
Mike Richards, the rumored front-runner to be the next host of 'Jeopardy!,' addressed allegations made in past lawsuits from his time at 'The Price is Right.'
LeVar Burton on Wanting 'Jeopardy!' Hosting Gig: 'There's Something Inside Me That Says This Makes Sense'
LeVar Burton talked to 'The New York Times Magazine' about wanting the 'Jeopardy!' hosting job, and about how he'll take it if he doesn't get it.