Pop Culture

'Jeopardy!' Roasts Timothée Chalamet with 'Ballet & Opera' Category

Inside the viral clip, where contestants ace ‘Ballet & Opera’ clues as the show seemingly claps back at Timothée Chalamet’s not-so-hot take on the genres.

'Jeopardy!' Roasts Timothée Chalamet with 'Ballet & Opera' Category
Photo by Christopher Willard/Disney via Getty Images | Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images

The long-running quiz show Jeopardy! appeared to take a playful jab at Timothée Chalamet this week after sharing a clip highlighting contestants breezing through a category focused on classical performance.

According to People, on March 9, the show posted a video from a previous episode featuring the “Ballet & Opera” category, in which contestants answered every clue correctly without hesitation.

The clip, shared on the show’s official social media accounts, included a caption that read, “NOBODY @ HIM 👀 #Jeopardy! #timotheechalamet,” referencing remarks Chalamet made earlier this year suggesting that audiences are no longer interested in those art forms.

The questions referenced well-known works, including Madame Butterfly, The Nutcracker, and Scheherazade. All five clues were answered correctly during the round.

The post arrived weeks after comments Chalamet made during a February 24 town hall conversation with Matthew McConaughey.

Speaking about audience interest in different types of entertainment, the actor said he did not want to work in spaces such as ballet or opera where, in his words, it can feel like people are asking audiences to “keep this thing alive, even though, like, no one cares about this anymore.”

He added, “All respect to all the ballet and opera people out there,” before joking that the comment may have cost him viewers.

The remarks drew criticism from artists within those disciplines. Some performers pointed out that ballet and opera have remained staples of the global performing arts for centuries.

Chalamet’s own background includes deep ties to the performing arts. Born in Manhattan in 1995, he grew up in the Mitchell–Lama artists’ housing complex, Manhattan Plaza in Hell’s Kitchen.

His mother, Nicole Flender, danced as a child with the New York City Ballet at Lincoln Center and later performed in Broadway musicals before becoming a real estate agent with the Corcoran Group.

Flender also serves as an officer with Actors’ Equity Association, the union representing tens of thousands of stage performers, and is part of the Tony Awards voting body.

Chalamet’s father, Marc Chalamet, is a journalist who has worked with the United Nations, while his sister, Pauline Chalamet, stars in the HBO Max series The Sex Lives of College Girls.

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