'Jeopardy!' Roasts Timothée Chalamet with 'Ballet & Opera' Category

The long-running quiz show Jeopardy! appeared to take a playful jab at Timothée Chalamet this week after sharing a clip highlighting contestants breezing through a category focused on classical performance. According to People, on March 9, the show posted a video from a previous episode featuring the “Ballet & Opera” category, in which contestants answered every clue correctly without hesitation.

The clip, shared on the show’s official social media accounts, included a caption that read, “NOBODY @ HIM 👀 #Jeopardy! #timotheechalamet,” referencing remarks Chalamet made earlier this year suggesting that audiences are no longer interested in those art forms. The questions referenced well-known works, including Madame Butterfly, The Nutcracker, and Scheherazade. All five clues were answered correctly during the round. The post arrived weeks after comments Chalamet made during a February 24 town hall conversation with Matthew McConaughey. Speaking about audience interest in different types of entertainment, the actor said he did not want to work in spaces such as ballet or opera where, in his words, it can feel like people are asking audiences to “keep this thing alive, even though, like, no one cares about this anymore.” He added, “All respect to all the ballet and opera people out there,” before joking that the comment may have cost him viewers.