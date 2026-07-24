Yeezus Tour

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Ye is seen performing during his Yeezus Tour era
Music

Kanye West’s Company Files Multiple Yeezus Trademarks, Including for ‘Metaverse Experiences’ and NFT Marketplace

The latest batch of filings includes repeats of some past trademarks, as well as new entries such as the inclusion of potential "metaverse experiences."

Trace William Cowen1516 days ago
Not Available Lead
Style

DJ Khaled Gets Brand New Yeezus Merch

Last night DJ Khaled took to Snapchat to show off the new Yeezus goods he received.

Tyler Watamanuk3850 days ago
Not Available Lead
Style

More Kanye West "Yeezus Tour" Merch Could Be on the Way

New images have surfaced online.

Erica Euse3863 days ago
Not Available Lead
Style

Meet the Architect Who Designed Kanye West's Epic "Yeezus Tour" Set

Oana Stanescu is the architect behind many of Kanye West and Virgil Abloh's projcts.

Cameron Wolf4007 days ago
Not Available Lead
Style

Here Is the "Yeezus Tour" Merch for Kanye West's Glastonbury Shows

Yeezus Merch for Kanye's Upcoming Glastonbury Shows Has Been Unveiled.

Rajah Allarey4046 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Style

The Architects Behind Kanye West's Yeezus Tour Stage Design Share Plans on Instagram

The Family design firm shares design studies and early sketches from their projects with Kanye and Virgil Abloh.

andrewlasane4219 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

A Dedicated Fan Made a Two-Hour "Yeezus Tour" Film

And you call yourself Yeezy's biggest fan.

ianservantes4255 days ago
Not Available Lead
Style

Here's a Brand New "Yeezus" Tour T-Shirt

A new "Yeezus" tour T-shirt was released exclusively at the Kanye West concert in Las Vegas last night.

Joshua Espinoza4292 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Kanye West Hits Back at Media For Sensationalizing Everything He Does, Including His Encounter With a Fan in a Wheelchair

Kanye responded to that strange story about his encounter with a disabled fan.

Justin Block4331 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Style

What Do You Think of Kanye West's New Haircut?

Kanye's "got a fresh cut, straight out the salon."

James Harris4333 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

Maison Martin Margiela Designed a Limited-Edition "Yeezus Tour" Sneaker

A look at the Maison Martin Margiela Future High Top "Yeezus Tour" sneakers. Available now.

John Q Marcelo4367 days ago
Not Available Lead
Style

The 10 Most Innovative Live Performances

Pivotal concerts, tours, and shows that left a mark on music history.

Sean Lynch4517 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App