Music

Jay-Z's 30th Anniversary Pop-Up Experience Is Coming to London Ahead of UK Stadium Shows

The pop-up will run from Aug. 27 to Sept. 2 at UMusic Shop Camden.

Jay-Z wearing sunglasses and a cap, flashing a peace sign at a sports event.
Steph Chambers - FIFA via Getty Images

Jay-Z is bringing the 30th anniversary celebration of his debut studio album, Reasonable Doubt, to London with a pop-up shop ahead of his UK stadium shows.

Starting on Aug. 27, Jay-Z is bringing a pop-up experience to London at UMusic Shop Camden, coinciding perfectly with his pair of shows at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The pop-up will run through to Sept. 2 and will offer fans the opportunity to purchase limited-edition merchandise, Armand de Brignac champagne, and The Book of HOV: A Tribute to Jay-Z. As part of the pop-up, local DJs including DJ Semtex will be bringing a curated soundtrack from 5 pm-7 pm each day.

Jay-Z recently wrapped a string of three concerts at Yankee Stadium in New York City, during which he brought some huge special guests. Among those who showed up for surprise appearances were Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, Usher, Eminem, Nas, Pharrell, Rihanna, Slick Rick, Fat Joe, Jadakiss, and Teyana Taylor, among many others.

He’ll follow the pair of London shows with one performance at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, Paris. In October, meanwhile, he’s bringing the celebration to the West Coast at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Los Angeles.

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