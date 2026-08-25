Jay-Z's 30th Anniversary Pop-Up Experience Is Coming to London Ahead of UK Stadium Shows

Jay-Z is bringing the 30th anniversary celebration of his debut studio album, Reasonable Doubt, to London with a pop-up shop ahead of his UK stadium shows.

Starting on Aug. 27, Jay-Z is bringing a pop-up experience to London at UMusic Shop Camden, coinciding perfectly with his pair of shows at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The pop-up will run through to Sept. 2 and will offer fans the opportunity to purchase limited-edition merchandise, Armand de Brignac champagne, and The Book of HOV: A Tribute to Jay-Z. As part of the pop-up, local DJs including DJ Semtex will be bringing a curated soundtrack from 5 pm-7 pm each day.