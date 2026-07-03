Jay IDK

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peloton
Music

IDK Previews New Album With "Peloton"

After announcing his long-awaited new album earlier this month, Maryland rapper IDK has delivered another preview of the record with “Peloton.”

Joe Price1863 days ago
Rapper Jay IDK performs live 2017 All Things Go Fall Classic
Music

IDK Reacts to 'IWASVERYBAD' Cover Art and Netflix's ‘The Innocence Files’ Promo Image Looking Similar

IDK took to Instagram where he shared the cover art of his album 'IWASVERYBAD' next to a promo image of Netflix's 'The Innocent Files.'

Xavier Hamilton2279 days ago
idk
Music

Watch IDK's Video for "Lilly"

IDK released a striking video for his standout 'Is He Real?' track "Lilly."

Joe Price2354 days ago
This is a photo of IDK.
Music

IDK Announces New World Tour

IDK's The Very Bad Run Tour starts Nov. 6 in San Francisco and ends Dec. 18 in Dublin.

Eric Diep2842 days ago
IDK
Music

Premiere: IDK Goes Hard on New Song "Baby Scale"

IDK f.k.a. Jay IDK shares his new song "Baby Scale."

edwinortiz3244 days ago
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Jay IDK
Music

Premiere: Listen to Jay IDK's New Banger "OMW"

Jay IDK shares his new song "OMW."

edwinortiz3369 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Watch Jay IDK's "God Said Trap" Video

Off his 'Subtrap' project.

edwinortiz3785 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Stream Jay IDK's 'Subtrap' Project

The project breaks down his different characters.

Zach Frydenlund3980 days ago

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