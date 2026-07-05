Penélope Cruz Admits She’s ‘Still Learning’ After 15 Years of Marriage to Javier Bardem

Penélope Cruz has been married to Javier Bardem for more than 15 years and has revealed that she’s “still learning” about their relationship after all this time.

Cruz spoke about their relationship in an interview with PEOPLE, promoting her new film, The Invite.

“I feel like I'm still learning [in my relationship], you know?' Cruz said. “And I am with somebody that I've known for 33 years. I really know that person, but it's like, is there a day when you really get to know yourself? No. So the same with your partner.”

The two actors first met each other when they filmed the 1992 movie, Jamón Jamón. In an interview with GQ, Bardem reflected on the experience, mentioning their clear chemistry, but made it clear that “nothing happened.”

Bardem then revealed how they became a couple once they reunited to film Vicky Cristina Barcelona in 2008.