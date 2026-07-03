Jason Mitchell

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john mitchell movie
Pop Culture

Jason Mitchell Starring in Biopic of Sean Bell, Fatally Shot by Police Hours Before His Wedding

Jason Mitchell is set to appear in a new biopic that focuses on the story of Sean Bell, a black man who was fatally shot by the police hours before his wedding.

tara mahadevan2157 days ago
jason mitchell
Pop Culture

'Straight Outta Compton's' Jason Mitchell Arrested for Gun, Drug Possession

Jason Mitchell played Eazy-E in 'Straight Outta Compton.'

tara mahadevan2276 days ago
Tiffany Boone
Pop Culture

Tiffany Boone Addresses Departure From 'The Chi' Amid Jason Mitchell Misconduct Allegations

Tiffany Boone has addressed her departure from Showtime's Lena Waithe-created series 'The Chi.'

Joe Price2342 days ago
Jason Mitchell
Pop Culture

Jason Mitchell Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations on 'The Breakfast Club'

In May, Mitchell was removed from Showtime's 'The Chi.'

Joe Price2447 days ago
Jason Mitchell speaks onstage at Sony X Revolt "Superfly" Concert.
Pop Culture

Jason Mitchell Addresses Sexual Misconduct Allegations Months After ‘The Chi’ Dismissal

"To everyone commenting without any knowledge of what’s going please stop," Mitchell wrote on Instagram.

Jose Martinez2537 days ago
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The Chi, Season 2
Pop Culture

Watch the Season 2 Premiere of 'The Chi' For Free

Days ahead of its return, Showtime has posted the full Season 2 premiere of 'The Chi' on YouTube.

Khal2661 days ago
'The Chi' Season 2
Pop Culture

'The Chi' Will Provide a "Deeper" Look at Black Life in Chicago in Season 2

In this exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette on Season 2 of 'The Chi,' the stars of the series break down what Season 2 will look.

Khal2695 days ago
'Tyrel'
Pop Culture

Michael Cera Warns Jason Mitchell to 'Never Trust the White Man' in Exclusive 'Tyrel' Clip

Watch this exclusive look at 'Tyrel,' starring Jason Mitchell and Michael Cera, which hits theaters on December 5.

Khal2783 days ago
jason mitchell
Pop Culture

Jason Mitchell Joins Cast of 'Zola' Movie That Was Inspired by Viral Twitter Thread

The 'Straight Outta Compton' star is the latest name attached to the adaptation of an insane Twitter story.

Alex Galbraith2816 days ago
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Jason Mitchell in 'Tyrel'
Pop Culture

'Tyrel' Captures What It's Like When 'You're The Only One'

Jason Mitchell stars in Magnolia Pictures' 'Tyrel,' which they call "this year's answer to 'Get Out'," although that doesn't mean what you might think it means.

Khal2856 days ago
Future
Pop Culture

Future Set to Co-Produce Director X's 'Superfly' Remake

Future will also be handling the film's soundtrack.

Mike DeStefano3104 days ago

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