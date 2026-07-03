Steven Yeun

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pedro pascal in new movie
Pop Culture

Sundance's 2024 Lineup Features Pedro Pascal, Chance the Rapper, Kristen Stewart, Steven Yeun, and More

The 2024 lineup marks the 40th edition of the Utah festival.

Trace William Cowen953 days ago
David Choe attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "BEEF" at TUDUM Theater
Pop Culture

'Beef' Star David Choe Faces Backlash Over Clip of Him Telling Story of Sexually Assaulting Masseuse (UPDATE)

'Beef' star and artist David Choe is facing backlash over a clip of him telling a story about sexually assaulting a massage therapist that has resurfaced.

Joe Price1185 days ago
Steven Yeun and Ali Wong in the trailer for Beef.
Pop Culture

Watch Steven Yeun and Ali Wong Get Road Rage Revenge in the Trailer for Netflix Series 'Beef'

Steven Yeun and Ali Wong take their issues out on one another in the first trailer for the A24 and Netflix-produced dark comedy series 'Beef.'

Joe Price1219 days ago
Steven Yeun photographed at Academy Awards
Pop Culture

Steven Yeun Set to Join Marvel Cinematic Universe in 'Thunderbolts' Film

Steven Yeun will reportedly join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 'Thunderbolts,' where it's said that he will have a major role alongside recurring characters.

taramhdvn1239 days ago
Nope cast gathered at premiere for Peele's latest
Pop Culture

Jordan Peele Teases Expansion of 'Nope' Universe, Says Fans 'Will Get More Answers'

"I do think they will get more answers on some of these things in the future," Peele said of eagle-eyed viewers. "We’re not over telling all of these stories.”

Zach Dionne1416 days ago
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Steven Yeun seen on the red carpet of a movie screening.
Pop Culture

Steven Yeun Set to Star Alongside Robert Pattinson in Bong Joon Ho's Upcoming Sci-Fi Film

Steven Yeun will reunite with Bong Joon Ho for his upcoming untitled film, inspired by the novel 'Mickey7.' Yeun and Bong previously worked together on 'Okja.'

Jose Martinez1470 days ago
A still from a new Jordan Peele film is pictured
Pop Culture

Watch the Final Trailer for Jordan Peele's ‘Nope’ Starring Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer

‘NOPE’ asks the question, “What’s a bad miracle?” The upcoming film reunites writer/director Jordan Peele with his ‘Get Out’ star Daniel Kaluuya.

Trace William Cowen1499 days ago
Steph Curry is seen in a promo for Jordan Peele's new movie
Pop Culture

Steph Curry Featured in Latest Teaser for Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’

The latest horror experience from director Jordan Peele sees him reuniting with 'Get Out' actor Daniel Kaluuya. Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun also star.

Trace William Cowen1553 days ago
jordan peele nope trailer
Pop Culture

Watch the Trailer for Jordan Peele's 'Nope' Starring Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun

Nearly three years since the release of his last film 'Us,' Jordan Peele returns with the first official trailer for his next offering, 'Nope.'

Brad Callas1615 days ago
jordan peele
Pop Culture

Jordan Peele Unveils Title and Official Poster for Next Movie Starring Daniel Kaluuya

Jordan Peele unveiled the title and the official poster for his highly anticipated next film, which stars Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yuen, and Keke Palmer.

Joe Price1821 days ago
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steven-yeun
Pop Culture

Steven Yeun Set to Star in Jordan Peele's Next Film

Steven Yeun landed himself an Oscar nomination for his role in 'Minari,' and now he’s reportedly joining the cast of Jordan Peele’s next movie.

Joe Price1932 days ago
minari
Pop Culture

Golden Globes Facing Backlash for Keeping 'Minari' Out of Best Picture Race Over Foreign Language Categorization

Citing some classification nonsense, the Globes team will not consider the Steven Yeun-starring drama in the main categories, prompting widespread backlash.

Trace William Cowen2031 days ago

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