Jason Terry

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We boiled down our list to highlight (in our humble opinion) the 10 pettiest moments from the 2017-18 NBA season. There's a healthy does of LeBron James mixed in with some Lance Stephenson with a sprinkling of Joel Embiid, Russell Westbrook, and many other familiar characters.
Adam Caparell
Have you ever visited a park and encountered an IRL version of Uncle Drew? These cats pop up everywhere basketball is played—including the professional ranks. Though most NBA careers last less than five years, some guys have played well past their 40th birthday. Here are 25 players who are somehow still in the league.
Aaron C. Mansfield

Latest Stories

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J.R. Smith Offers Up Strange Explanation for Bizarre Play Involving Jason Terry

Watch J.R. Smith try and explain what happened on Tuesday night during a bizarre play involving Jason Terry.

Chris Yuscavage3516 days ago
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J.R. Smith Gives Jason Terry Dap on Bucks' Bench, Bucks Score Free Dunk

J.R. Smith continues his weird ways.

Dana Scott3516 days ago
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Jason Terry Inexplicably Calls Kawhi Leonard and Klay Thompson 'B-Side' Players

Jason Terry calls Kawhi Leonard and Klay Thompson "B-side players."

Gavin Evans3584 days ago
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Jason Terry Says Clippers Could "Easily" Win NBA Championship

Jason Terry says the Clippers are free to play with no pressure now. Terry even thinks the Clippers have a good shot at winning the championship this year.

Aaron C. Mansfield3626 days ago
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DeMarcus Cousins' Manager Ejected for Slapping at Rockets' Jason Terry

Cousins' manager takes a slap at Jason Terry from his courtside seat

Brett Pollakoff3866 days ago
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Did Jason Terry Throw Up the Crip Sign Tonight After Draining a Three?

Jason Terry makes an ambiguous hand gesture after sinking a three.

Gavin Evans4083 days ago
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Jason Terry Made a Drawing of LeBron's Hairline to Predict Miami's Chances of Coming Back in the 2014 NBA Finals (Video)

When asked to predict the likelihood of a Heat comeback in the 2014 Finals, Jason Terry made a LeBron hairline joke.

Jose Martinez4416 days ago
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This Day in NBA Playoffs History: Jason Terry Goes Off on the Lakers

With the Mavericks already up 3-0 on the Lakers, Jason Terry made swift work of the Lakers in Game 4 with an amazing performance.

Jose Martinez4453 days ago

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