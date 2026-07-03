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2018 was filled with sports references from rappers such as Drake and Kanye. These are the 15 best sports references in hip hop this year.Adam Caparell
We boiled down our list to highlight (in our humble opinion) the 10 pettiest moments from the 2017-18 NBA season. There's a healthy does of LeBron James mixed in with some Lance Stephenson with a sprinkling of Joel Embiid, Russell Westbrook, and many other familiar characters.Adam Caparell
Have you ever visited a park and encountered an IRL version of Uncle Drew? These cats pop up everywhere basketball is played—including the professional ranks. Though most NBA careers last less than five years, some guys have played well past their 40th birthday. Here are 25 players who are somehow still in the league.Aaron C. Mansfield
Ray Allen anounced his retirement, but only a few years ago he was one of the most productive olds in the league. These guys are following Allen's lead.Caleb Su