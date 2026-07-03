‘Aquaman’ Producer Speaks on Johnny Depp Fans’ Campaign to Have Amber Heard Removed From Franchise
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'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' producer Peter Safran addressed Johnny Depp fans' campaign calling for Amber Heard’s removal from the franchise.Brad Callas
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Now that we're three-quarters of the way through the NBA regular-season, we can look back on the 2020 NBA Draft and determine who deserved to rise or fall.Adam Caparell