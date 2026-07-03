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Pop Culture

'Aquaman' Director James Wan Shares Health Update After Sudden Hospitalization

The director was rushed to the ER for an undisclosed medical condition.

Mark Elibert1077 days ago
James Wan
Pop Culture

James Wan Reveals Official Title for DC's 'Aquaman 2'

The director shared the title Thursday night when he shared an Instagram photo taken during a production meeting. The DC film will hit theaters in 2022.

Joshua Espinoza1863 days ago
Ava DuVernay attends Netflix's "When They See Us" Screening & Reception.
Pop Culture

Warner Bros. Shelves Ava DuVernay’s 'New Gods' and James Wan’s 'The Trench'

Warner Bros. is reportedly moving off of upcoming DC-related projects from Ava DuVernay and James Wan, while also leaving the door open for a possible return.

Jose Martinez1933 days ago
james wan
Pop Culture

James Wan Is Mystified By 'Swamp Thing' Cancellation

Wan says he was completely caught off guard.

Alex Galbraith2595 days ago
stephen king author portrait
Pop Culture

'It’ Screenwriter and ‘The Conjuring’ Director Adapting Stephen King’s ‘Salem’s Lot’

The 1975 vampire novel 'Salem's Lot' is King's second published work.

Kyle Shokeye2641 days ago
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Jason Momoa in Australia
Pop Culture

'Aquaman' Sequel Gets Green Light, Could Lead to 'Aquaman' Cinematic Universe

There were rumors last month that Warner Bros. was gearing up for 'Aquaman 2.' Now, the sequel to the billion dollar hit has been green-lit.

tara mahadevan2712 days ago
'Aquaman' Cast
Pop Culture

An 'Aquaman' Spinoff Is Headed Our Way

Warner Bros. is developing a "horror-tinged" film centered on the people of the Trench.

Joshua Espinoza2716 days ago
aquaman 2
Pop Culture

Warner Bros. Is Gearing Up for 'Aquaman 2'

The movie studio is raring for another go at Atlantis.

Alex Galbraith2729 days ago
James Wan
Pop Culture

James Wan Says ‘Aquaman’ Not Getting Best VFX Oscar Nom Is a ‘F*cking Disgrace’

While films like 'First Man,' 'Avengers: Infinity War,' 'Black Panther,' and 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' all made the shortlist, DC's 'Aquaman' did not.

Joe Price2751 days ago
Jason Momoa attends the World Premiere of 'Aquaman' at Cineworld Leicester Square.
Pop Culture

'Aquaman' Projected to Earn $1 Billion at Worldwide Box Office

Although 'Aquaman' didn't perform as well as hoped for domestically, the film has seen tremendous success abroad.

Hannah Lifshutz2760 days ago
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jason
Pop Culture

'Aquaman' On Track for $70 Million Opening Weekend

Warner Bros and DC's latest entry in their cinematic universe dropped this week with Aquaman, the James Wan-directed underwater epic starring Jason Momoa.

Joe Price2764 days ago
Jason Momoa attends the World Premiere of 'Aquaman' at Cineworld Leicester Square.
Pop Culture

'Aquaman' Is Scoring Positive Reactions From Critics

Early reactions for 'Aquaman' appear to show that the James Wan-directed film is a wild ride.

Jose Martinez2790 days ago
aquaman
Pop Culture

The Dramatic Final Trailer for 'Aquaman' Is Here

The highly anticipated DC Comics film 'Aquaman' will arrive on Dec. 21.

Joe Price2797 days ago
Justice League Cast
Pop Culture

'Aquaman' Director Says There Are No Justice League Cameos

'Aquaman' director James Wan says the film won't have any cameos from the other Justice League members following the squad's attempt at an epic crossover movie in 2017.

Victoria L. Johnson2900 days ago
Stephen King
Pop Culture

Stephen King's 'The Tommyknockers' Getting Remake From 'It' Producer and 'Insidious' Director

Yet another Stephen King adaptation is on the way.

Joe Price3031 days ago
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Jason Momoa as Aquaman
Pop Culture

'Aquaman' Movie Reportedly Begins Filming This Week

The standalone ‘Aquaman’ movie is reportedly set to begin filming in Australia.

Kyle Neubeck3365 days ago

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