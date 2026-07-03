James Wiseman

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James Wiseman
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James Wiseman Says NCAA Saga Was Like Being 'in the Middle of a Hurricane'

James Wiseman is projected to be the first overall pick in this year's NBA draft.

Joe Price2336 days ago

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