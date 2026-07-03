Jameela Jamil

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James Blake and Jameela Jamil attend Dinner with Skinner, hosted by Mike Skinner in partnership with WePresent, the arts platform of WeTransfer and kindly supported by Johnnie Walker Black Label on December 08, 2025 in London, England.
Music

Jameela Jamil Wants Men to ‘Notice’ James Blake Praising Her Contributions to His New Album

Blake credited his longtime partner for her "intuition" in bringing 'Trying Times' to the finish line.

Jaelani Turner-Williams121 days ago
Jameela Jamil Slams Serena Williams For GLP-1 Drug Use
Pop Culture

Jameela Jamil Slams Serena Williams for GLP-1 Drug Use

'Another reason we should take every celebrity endorsement with a pinch of salt,' she said.

Bernadette Giacomazzo326 days ago
MARRAKESH, MOROCCO - OCTOBER 24: Jameela Jamil attends Fashion Trust Arabia 2024 at El Badi Palace on October 24, 2024 in Marrakech, Morocco.
Pop Culture

Jameela Jamil Asks 'What Are We Teaching the Kids' With Ozempic

The English actress called use of the medication "hard to watch" in a recent Instagram post.

Jaelani Turner-Williams566 days ago
jameela-jamil
Pop Culture

Jameela Jamil Cast as Villain in Marvel’s ‘She-Hulk’ Disney+ Series

'The Good Place' actress Jameela Jamil has joined the cast of Marvel’s upcoming 'She-Hulk' Disney+ series, and she’s taking on the role of a villain.

Joe Price1862 days ago
webby
Pop Culture

Winners for 25th Annual Webby Awards Announced

Among the highlights from the 2021 winners class is the inaugural Webby Anthem Award, which went to Pharrell Williams for his racial equity work.

Trace William Cowen1886 days ago
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Jameela Jamil
Pop Culture

Jameela Jamil Comes Out as Queer Following Criticism Over Her New TV Gig

Jamil received backlash after she was announced as a judge on the voguing competition series, 'Legendary.'

Joshua Espinoza2353 days ago
bushfires
Pop Culture

Hugh Jackman, Kim Kardashian, Ben Simmons, and More Comment on Devastating Australian Bushfires

As bushfires continue to rage across Australia, various public figures have commented on the colossal damage wrought.

Joe Price2387 days ago
Instagram
Life

Instagram Moves to Restrict Weight Loss and Cosmetic Surgery-Promoting Posts

Instagram will filter younger users from seeing posts promoting weight loss products.

Alex Galbraith2493 days ago
jameela jamil
Pop Culture

Jameela Jamil Calls Out Amber Rose for Promoting Flat Tummy Products While Pregnant

The actress took to Twitter to accuse Rose, and other celebrities profiting off of weight loss products, of spotlighting "irresponsible fuckshit."

Hannah Lifshutz2583 days ago
karl lagerfeld
Style

Jameela Jamil and Cara Delevingne Debated Karl Lagerfeld's Complicated Legacy

In a back-and-forth Twitter exchange, the two actresses discussed the offensive opinions about women that Karl Lagerfeld often expressed.

Hannah Lifshutz2703 days ago
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jameela jamil
Pop Culture

Jameela Jamil on Khloe Kardashian’s Weight Loss Post: 'Dear Girls, Want More Than This'

Jamil took offense at the idea that all women want to lose weight.

Alex Galbraith2745 days ago
Jameela Jamil
Pop Culture

Jameela Jamil Blasts Cardi B and Other Celebrities for Promoting Detox Teas

Jamil: "I am not going to stop coming after all the people who perpetuate this gross culture of forcing women to remain small and doll-like."

Joshua Espinoza2788 days ago
Kim Kardashian at the 2018 Met Gala
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian Slammed for Promoting Appetite Suppressing Lollipops on Instagram

Tip: Kim Kardashian probably doesn't eat lollipops to stay in shape.

juliarp2984 days ago

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