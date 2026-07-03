Jackie Chan

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Donald Trump looking to the side, wearing a suit, with a serious expression.
Pop Culture

Paramount Will Reportedly Revive 'Rush Hour' After Trump 'Personally Pressed' Studio (UPDATE)

Trump is apparently also a big fan of the 1988 Jean-Claude Van Damme action movie, 'Bloodsport.'

Joe Price234 days ago
Jackie Chan wearing glasses holds a black-and-white family photo, smiling. The room is softly lit with curtains in the background.
Pop Culture

Jackie Chan Recalls the Day His Father Revealed He Was a Chinese Spy

A car ride turned into a life-changing moment for the action star.

Alex Ocho408 days ago
Jackie Chan at the "Karate Kid Legends" event, smiling and flashing peace signs, wearing a black outfit.
Pop Culture

Jackie Chan Admits He Doesn't Understand Why People Like 'Rush Hour'

The 1998 film was a box office hit, grossing $244 million globally.

tara mahadevan410 days ago
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker attend the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted by Graydon Carter at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Pop Culture

Jackie Chan Ready for New 'Rush Hour,’ Just Waiting on Studio, Script, Director, and Chris Tucker

The actor predicts that he and Chris Tucker will be 100 by the time the film releases.

Jaelani Turner-Williams415 days ago
Michelle Yeoh at the "Star Trek: Section 31" World Premiere held at Jazz at Lincoln Center on January 22, 2025 in New York, New York/Actor Jackie Chan attends the road show of film 'Panda Plan' on October 1, 2024 in Jinan, Shandong Province of China.
Pop Culture

Michelle Yeoh Recalls Jackie Chan Saving Her Life During Unrehearsed Car Stunt

Michelle Yeoh retold the story of how “everything went wrong” while the two were filming 'Police Story 3: Super Cop.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams540 days ago
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Screenshot of 'Karate Kid: Legends' trailer
Pop Culture

First Trailer for 'Karate Kid: Legends' Is Here

Jackie Chan and Ralph Maccio both return.

Trey Alston577 days ago
Pop Culture

Kevin Hart Dishes on His ‘Secret’ Action Movie Group Chat With Tom Cruise, Dwayne Johnson, and More

The actor and comedian joked about getting "in a lot of trouble from the other action guys" if he talked about the group chat.

tara mahadevan920 days ago
Pop Culture

Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio Unite for New 'Karate Kid' Movie

The 'Karate Kid' franchise continues with the leads from the original 1984 film and the 2010 remake, respectively.

Jaelani Turner-Williams969 days ago
Pop Culture

Jackie Chan Criticized for Having No Relationship With Biological Daughter After Movie Clip Goes Viral

The Hong Kong-born movie star's daughter was struggling financially and claimed she was homeless in a YouTube video from 2018.

Mark Elibert1108 days ago
This is a photo of Chris Tucker.
Pop Culture

Chris Tucker Still Down for ‘Rush Hour 4,’ Tells Fans His Upcoming Projects Aren’t ‘What You’ve Normally Seen'

In a new interview Chris Tucker discussed a long-gestating fourth 'Rush Hour' movie. He also talked about his upcoming role in Ben Affleck's 'Air.'

Eric Diep1214 days ago
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Jackie Chan Says ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is in the Works
Pop Culture

Jackie Chan Confirms ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is in Development

The legendary action star shared the news during the Red Sea International Film Festival this week, nearly 25 years after the original installment hit theaters.

Joshua Espinoza1317 days ago
T-Pain speaks on stage at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards.
Music

T-Pain on Why He Decided to Get a Tattoo of That Jackie Chan Meme

In an interview with Insider, T-Pain explained why he decided to get a tattoo of the confused Jackie Chan meme on the back of his hand nearly a decade ago.

Jose Martinez1773 days ago
jackie chan
Pop Culture

Jackie Chan Implores Followers to Wear Face Masks: 'Protecting Yourself Is Protecting Your Family'

On Friday, the CDC recommended Americans voluntarily wear face masks.

tara mahadevan2296 days ago
Jackie Chan
Pop Culture

Jackie Chan Responds to Rumor That He's Been Quarantined Over Coronavirus

Chan spoke on the rumor that he's been quarantined for coronavirus.

Gavin Evans2328 days ago
Dwayne Johnson
Pop Culture

Dwayne Johnson Leads 'Forbes'' List of Highest Paid Actors of 2019

The action star racked in an estimated $89.4 million over the past year.

Joshua Espinoza2522 days ago
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Liu Yifei
Pop Culture

'Mulan' Star Liu Yifei Shows Support for Hong Kong Police, Prompting Boycott

As the Hong Kong demonstrations and protests continue, 'Mulan' remake​​​​​​​ star Liu Yifei has courted controversy after expressing support for police.

Joe Price2528 days ago
Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker attend the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Pop Culture

Jackie Chan Denies 'Rush Hour 4' and 'The Karate Kid 2' Rumors (UPDATE)

Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan took a photo together where they are raising four fingers, and now people are wondering if ‘Rush Hour 4’ is on the horizon.

Jose Martinez2657 days ago
Floyd Mayweather, Tenshin Nasukawa
Sports

Tenshin Nasukawa Had the Perfect Response to Conor McGregor's Racist IG Post

Tenshin Nasukawa either provided some top-tier trolling with his response to Conor McGregor, or the 20-year-old is gracious to a fault. We can't decide which.

countcenci2810 days ago

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