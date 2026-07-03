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Paramount Will Reportedly Revive 'Rush Hour' After Trump 'Personally Pressed' Studio (UPDATE)
Trump is apparently also a big fan of the 1988 Jean-Claude Van Damme action movie, 'Bloodsport.'
Jackie Chan Recalls the Day His Father Revealed He Was a Chinese Spy
A car ride turned into a life-changing moment for the action star.
Jackie Chan Admits He Doesn't Understand Why People Like 'Rush Hour'
The 1998 film was a box office hit, grossing $244 million globally.
Jackie Chan Ready for New 'Rush Hour,’ Just Waiting on Studio, Script, Director, and Chris Tucker
The actor predicts that he and Chris Tucker will be 100 by the time the film releases.
Michelle Yeoh Recalls Jackie Chan Saving Her Life During Unrehearsed Car Stunt
Michelle Yeoh retold the story of how “everything went wrong” while the two were filming 'Police Story 3: Super Cop.'
First Trailer for 'Karate Kid: Legends' Is Here
Jackie Chan and Ralph Maccio both return.
Kevin Hart Dishes on His ‘Secret’ Action Movie Group Chat With Tom Cruise, Dwayne Johnson, and More
The actor and comedian joked about getting "in a lot of trouble from the other action guys" if he talked about the group chat.
Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio Unite for New 'Karate Kid' Movie
The 'Karate Kid' franchise continues with the leads from the original 1984 film and the 2010 remake, respectively.
Jackie Chan Criticized for Having No Relationship With Biological Daughter After Movie Clip Goes Viral
The Hong Kong-born movie star's daughter was struggling financially and claimed she was homeless in a YouTube video from 2018.
Chris Tucker Still Down for ‘Rush Hour 4,’ Tells Fans His Upcoming Projects Aren’t ‘What You’ve Normally Seen'
In a new interview Chris Tucker discussed a long-gestating fourth 'Rush Hour' movie. He also talked about his upcoming role in Ben Affleck's 'Air.'
Jackie Chan Confirms ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is in Development
The legendary action star shared the news during the Red Sea International Film Festival this week, nearly 25 years after the original installment hit theaters.
T-Pain on Why He Decided to Get a Tattoo of That Jackie Chan Meme
In an interview with Insider, T-Pain explained why he decided to get a tattoo of the confused Jackie Chan meme on the back of his hand nearly a decade ago.
Jackie Chan Implores Followers to Wear Face Masks: 'Protecting Yourself Is Protecting Your Family'
On Friday, the CDC recommended Americans voluntarily wear face masks.
Jackie Chan Responds to Rumor That He's Been Quarantined Over Coronavirus
Chan spoke on the rumor that he's been quarantined for coronavirus.
Dwayne Johnson Leads 'Forbes'' List of Highest Paid Actors of 2019
The action star racked in an estimated $89.4 million over the past year.
'Mulan' Star Liu Yifei Shows Support for Hong Kong Police, Prompting Boycott
As the Hong Kong demonstrations and protests continue, 'Mulan' remake star Liu Yifei has courted controversy after expressing support for police.
Jackie Chan Denies 'Rush Hour 4' and 'The Karate Kid 2' Rumors (UPDATE)
Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan took a photo together where they are raising four fingers, and now people are wondering if ‘Rush Hour 4’ is on the horizon.
Tenshin Nasukawa Had the Perfect Response to Conor McGregor's Racist IG Post
Tenshin Nasukawa either provided some top-tier trolling with his response to Conor McGregor, or the 20-year-old is gracious to a fault. We can't decide which.