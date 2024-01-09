Kevin Hart Dishes on His ‘Secret’ Action Movie Group Chat With Tom Cruise, Dwayne Johnson, and More

Kevin Hart is definitely in with the in-crowd.

People reports that the actor claimed that he’s a member of a “secret” action movie group chat, which boasts an A-list roster like Dwayne Johnson, Tom Cruise, Mark Wahlberg, Harrison Ford, Jet Li, and Jackie Chan.

“All the biggest guys,” Hart jokingly told the magazine during the premiere of his Netflix movie, Lift. “You know, we just talk about action stuff.”

“It's a real secret chat, I shouldn't be talking to you about this chat,” he continued. “I could get in a lot of trouble from the other action guys."

He also said he has the most in common with Cruise and the Rock.

“We just share action stories that's the thing, when you're an action guy, you have to have action stories so our chat is all about ping-ponging action stories and just making sure that everyone’s in sync you know? That's what it's about,” he tells People.