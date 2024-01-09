Kevin Hart Dishes on His ‘Secret’ Action Movie Group Chat With Tom Cruise, Dwayne Johnson, and More

Kevin Hart is definitely in with the in-crowd.
People reports that the actor claimed that he’s a member of a “secret” action movie group chat, which boasts an A-list roster like Dwayne Johnson, Tom Cruise, Mark Wahlberg, Harrison Ford, Jet Li, and Jackie Chan.
“All the biggest guys,” Hart jokingly told the magazine during the premiere of his Netflix movie, Lift. “You know, we just talk about action stuff.”
“It's a real secret chat, I shouldn't be talking to you about this chat,” he continued. “I could get in a lot of trouble from the other action guys."
He also said he has the most in common with Cruise and the Rock.
“We just share action stories that's the thing, when you're an action guy, you have to have action stories so our chat is all about ping-ponging action stories and just making sure that everyone’s in sync you know? That's what it's about,” he tells People.
While Hart hasn’t yet worked with Cruise or the other guys in the chat, the comedian has starred in a number of movies alongside Johnson, including 2016’s Central Intelligence, 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and 2019’s Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.
Hart made headlines last Friday when he responded to jabs Katt Williams made about himself and other comedians. During the NBA Unplugged broadcast of the game between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers, Hart and his crew, the Plastic Cup Boyz took aim at Williams.
"Another fun fact about the New York Knicks, I don't know if you guys know this, but Katt Williams bought the Knicks, and it's rumored that he took the Knicks back, returned them with a receipt," Hart said. "He's the first person to ever do that. He bought them for 15 days and returned them. That's another fun fact about the New York Knicks."