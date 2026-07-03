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Did your favorite actor make the list of the highest paid actors?Tyler Watamanuk
From Matt Damon to Jason Statham to, yes, even Kristen Stewart, here's a roundup of Hollywood actors who can handle their own stunts.HopeyMargaret
From pioneers like Big Gipp and Andre 3000 to new school icons like Young Thug and Playboi Carti, these are the most stylish Atlanta rappers of all time.Mike DeStefano
We spoke to 2 Chainz, Larry June, and The Alchemist about creating one of the best albums of 2025 so far, Life is Beautiful.Dimas Sanfiorenzo