Jackie Chain

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Photo Removed
Music

Premiere: Zilla f/ Jackie Chain "Woodgrain"

The Huntsville rappers update some classic themes.

krame014574 days ago
Photo Removed
Pop Culture

Jackie Chan, Wesley Snipes, Nic Cage, And Milla Jovovich Are In Talks For "Expendables 3"

They are set to join the already stacked cast.

Jason Serafino4793 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Listen: Jackie Chain f/ Rittz "Trippin'"

The party-rap patriarch drops the first leak from his new mixtape.

OrNah4818 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Music

Video: Jackie Chain "Molly"

The Huntsville rapper finally releases the latest visual off <em>After Hours</em> out later this month.

Anthony Osei5294 days ago
Pop Culture

Live Show Alert: Grip Plyaz and Jackie Chain in NYC Tuesday (4/26)

Underground hip-hop from the dirty South comes to Brooklyn.

Ross Scarano5563 days ago
Photo Removed
Music

Video: Jackie Chain "Mr. V.I.P."

Matt Max provides the beat and JC pops bottles for his latest visual.

Complex5595 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Video: Jackie Chain "Road Less Traveled"

Knowledge from the Alabama MC.

Complex5603 days ago
Music

Listen: Jackie Chain "Molly"

The first leak from the Alabama spitter's upcoming mixtape with Nick Catchdubs.

Anthony Osei5618 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Music

Jackie Chain's Guide To Drugs (VIDEO)

The Huntsville rapper opens up about his drug experiences.

Complex5754 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Jackie Chain's "My Complex" Interview & Video

Huntsville, Alabama&#39;s half-white, half-Korean rapping savant talks girls, drugs, and judging a book by its cover.

Complex5758 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Crash Course: 7 Alabama Rap Songs You Need To Know

Go beyond Rich Boy with our beginner's guide to &#39;Bama hip-hop, from underground pioneers to future stars like Yelawolf.

Complex5994 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App